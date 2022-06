This has got to be one of the most bizarre critters I have ever seen. At first glance, it kinda looks like a crawfish. At another glance, it kinda looks like a cockroach. By my third glance, I'm convinced it's something that Satan created while he was bored one day. It is none of those things. It is actually a cricket - a rather common, but elusive species called the Mole Cricket. Now, I am usually pretty good around bugs, but there is something about this insect that absolutely creeps me out - and knowing that this one was found here in Evansville is NOT helping at all. Let's take a close look, shall we?

