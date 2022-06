While the sight of orange cones may make you squeal like your brakes, the work being done just on the other side of those markers is crucial to the safety of motorists. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced on Friday that its work on State Highway 29 in Kewaunee County wrapped up not just ahead of schedule but on budget. Work in Door County continues as construction crews add turn lanes and smoother pavement in the name of your safety. They do this whether the sun is shining high at 95 degrees like it did this past week or in the middle of the night like what will occur when State Highway 42 closes on Monday. Mark Kantola from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the best way you can salute construction workers is to travel through work zones safely.

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI ・ 2 HOURS AGO