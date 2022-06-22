ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Man found not responsible for Times Square vehicle rampage

By TOM HAYS
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XiP1j_0gIn5Afq00
Times Square Crash Trial FILE - Richard Rojas, of the Bronx, N.Y., appears in Manhattan Supreme Court during his arraignment, July 13, 2017, in New York. Rojas, who drove his car through crowds of people in Times Square in 2017, killing a young tourist and maiming helpless pedestrians, was cleared of responsibility Wednesday, June 22, 2022, because of mental illness. (Jefferson Siegel/The Daily News via AP, Pool, File) (Jefferson Siegel)

NEW YORK — (AP) — A man who drove his car through crowds of people in Times Square in 2017, killing a young tourist and maiming helpless pedestrians, was cleared of responsibility Wednesday because of mental illness.

A jury in New York City accepted an insanity defense claiming Richard Rojas was so psychologically disturbed he didn't know what he was doing.

The judge has said the finding would qualify Rojas for an open ended “involuntary mental commitment” instead of a lengthy prison term. He ordered Rojas held while he drafts an examination order, and said there would be a hearing on the matter Thursday.

Rojas, 31, was accused in an attack that injured more than 20 people and killed Alyssa Elsman, 18, of Michigan, who was visiting the popular tourist destination with her family.

The jury was instructed that if it found prosecutors had proven elements of murder and assault charges, it also had to decide whether or not Rojas “lacked responsibility by reason of mental disease or defect.”

Rojas' attorney Enrico DeMarco told reporters outside court that the verdict “right and humane,” adding that winning over the jury was an uphill battle “because it was such a horrible act.”

In a statement, District Attorney Alvin Bragg said his office's "condolences continue to be with the family, friends and loved ones of Alyssa Elsman, who suffered a terrible and tragic loss, and all of the victims of this horrific incident."

The trial, which began early last month, featured testimony from victims who suffered severe injuries from what prosecutors labeled "a horrific, depraved act."

On the defense side, family members testified how Rojas descended into paranoia after he was kicked out of the Navy in 2014.

That Rojas was behind the wheel of the car was never in doubt. Multiple security videos showed him emerging from the vehicle after it crashed. That put the focus of the case on his mental state.

In his closing argument, prosecutor Alfred Peterson conceded that Rojas was having a psychotic episode, including hearing voices, at the time of the rampage. But Peterson argued Rojas showed he wasn’t entirely detached from reality by maneuvering his vehicle onto the sidewalk and driving with precision for three blocks, mowing down people until he crashed.

One victim’s pelvis was separated from her spine. Doctors were certain she would die, but she somehow survived. Elsman’s younger sister Eva, then 13, testified during the trial about her own injuries: broken ribs, a collapsed lung, a compound leg fracture and other wounds that kept her in the hospital for weeks.

“The defendant made a decision that day,” the prosecutor, Peterson, said. “He made a choice. … He went to the ‘crossroads of the world,’ a high profile place where everyone knows there’s lots and lots of people.”

Once there, he was “in full control of his car,” he added.

DeMarco told jurors “there should be no doubt” his client met the legal standard for an insanity finding. The evidence, the lawyer said, showed Rojas “lacked a substantial capacity to know what he was doing was wrong” because of an underlying illness — schizophrenia, as diagnosed by a defense psychiatrist who testified.

The defense attorney played a videotape in the courtroom of Rojas jumping out of his car after it slammed into a sidewalk stanchion. Rojas could be heard yelling, “What happened? … Oh my God, what happened?” as he was being subdued, and could be seen banging his head on the ground.

Rojas, the attorney said, “lost his mind.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
State
Michigan State
City
New York City, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Mohammed Hossain, 27, Arrested

On Friday, June 24, 2022, at 2200 hours, the following 27-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 110th Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Mohammed Hossain. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. assault;. harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Salon

Antyesti in Brooklyn: How NYC honored my father upon his death, during a time of anti-Asian hate

When my father dies, he's in a nursing home, seated upright in a chair. He hasn't been out on the ocean, in a boat, in years, maybe decades, and I know he's not a beach person. He hates the sand and wet and cold. But days before his death, he can remember this clearly enough to reminisce in his hoarse voice: wearing a jacket and a scarf despite it being early spring in America, taking a ferry to the Statue of Liberty, then Ellis Island. Walking past all those names. None like his own. And yet he never doubted that he and his younger brother and my mother, who all lived together in a tiny apartment after I was born, had arrived in America, and would be welcomed in one way or another.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Rojas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Times Square#Murder#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC New York

Couple's Fight Around Moving Car Gets Woman Run Over on Brooklyn Street: Cops

A heated dispute between a couple involving a moving vehicle and alcohol almost turned deadly in a Brooklyn neighborhood Friday evening, city officials said. The argument took place around 5:30 p.m. in Sheepshead Bay between the 34-year-old driver and a 41-year-old standing outside of the car while the passenger door hung open, police said.
BROOKLYN, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Alarming Video of New York Cab Full of Trash Sparks Questions

For years there was one car that you looked for when trying to hitch a ride in New York City. Yellow Cabs have been a great way for people to get around for decades. The number have taxi drivers has dropped significantly over the years due to ride share companies like Lyft and Uber. These companies may have different qualifications for drivers than cabbies. Cities have different requirements for cab drivers. An age requirement, drivers license and clean driving history are pretty common for the job. There are roughly 13,000 medallions currently in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Harlem man arrested for allegedly kissing stranger on No. 1 train: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Harlem man was arrested Thursday, police said, more than a week after allegedly planting an unwanted kiss on another Manhattan straphanger. Rashad Rogers, 30, is accused of kissing an unsuspecting 24-year-old woman who was sitting on a northbound No. 1 train near the 34th Street-Penn Station stop. After the unwanted […]
MANHATTAN, NY
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
14K+
Followers
75K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy