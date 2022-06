Most of us have never had the opportunity to play ball on the diamond inside historic Bosse Field. Maybe you got the chance to run the bases after a game when you were younger, or maybe you were fortunate enough to play a high school game there back in the day. Well, if you've ever wanted to experience taking the field in front of a huge crowd at Bosse Field, you now have the chance - and by doing so, you'll be helping a couple of amazing nonprofit organizations.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO