This Is The Best Irish Pub In California
A Long Beach bar is being credited as the best Irish pub in California .
Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best Irish pubs in every state , which included The Auld Dubliner as the top choice for California.
"Serving traditional plates of cured ham and cabbage, Guinness beef stew, and five-dollar pints during happy hour, this old-school spot will take you away from the sunny beach and straight to the old country," Eat This, Not That 's Tanya Edwards wrote.
Here is Eat This, Not That' s full list of the best Irish pubs in every state:
- Alabama- Irish Bred Pub (Opelika)
- Alaska- Reilly's Irish Pub (Juneau)
- Arizona- Mulloy's Public House (Nutrioso)
- Arkansas- Dugan's Pub (Little Rock)
- California- The Auld Dubliner (Long Beach)
- Colorado- The Irish Rover (Denver)
- Connecticut- The Harp and the Hound (Mystic)
- Delaware- Catherine Rooney's (Wilmington)
- Florida- Stout Bar and Grill (Oakland Park)
- Georgia- Olde Blind Dog (Brookhaven)
- Hawaii- Murphy's Bar and Grill (Honolulu)
- Idaho- O'Michael's Pub and Grill (Boise)
- Illinois- The Kerryman (Chicago)
- Indiana- Nine Irish Brothers (Indianapolis)
- Iowa- Sully's Irish Pub (Des Moines)
- Kansas- Conroy's Public House (Overland Park)
- Kentucky- The Irish Rover (Louisville)
- Louisiana- Erin Rose (New Orleans)
- Maine- Rí Rá (Portland)
- Maryland- Mahaffey's Pub (Baltimore)
- Massachusetts- JJ Foley's Cafe (Boston)
- Michigan- Nancy Whiskey (Detroit)
- Minnesota- O'Donovan's (Minneapolis)
- Mississippi- Mahogany Bar (Hattiesburg)
- Missouri- McGurks (St. Louis)
- Montana- The Stone of Accord (Missoula)
- Nebraska- Brazen Head Irish Pub (Omaha)
- Nevada- Three Angry Wives (Las Vegas)
- New Hampshire- Kathleen's Irish Pub (Bristol)
- New Jersey- The Shannon Rose (Ramsey)
- New Mexico- Two Fools Tavern (Albuquerque)
- New York- Donovan's Pub (Queens)
- North Carolina- Tyber Creek Pub (Charlotte)
- North Dakota- Blarney Stone Pub (Bismarck)
- Ohio- The Harp (Cleveland)
- Oklahoma- Sean Cummings' Irish Pub (Oklahoma City)
- Oregon- T.C. O'Leary's (Portland)
- Pennsylvania- Mullaney's Harp & Fiddle (Pittsburgh)
- Rhode Island- O'Rourke's Bar and Grill (Bristol)
- South Carolina- Seanachain Whiskey and Cocktail Bar (John's Island)
- South Dakota- McNally's (Sioux Falls)
- Tennessee- McNamara's Irish Pub (Nashville)
- Texas- Trinity Hall Irish Pub & Restaurant (Dallas)
- Utah- Piper Down Pub (Salt Lake City)
- Vermont- McGrath's Irish Pub (Killington)
- Virginia- Ireland's Four Courts (Arlington)
- Washington- Murphy's Pub (Seattle)
- West Virginia- Meagher's Irish Pub (Bridgeport)
- Wisconsin- O'Donoghue's Irish Pub (Elm Grove)
- Wyoming- O'Dwyer's Public House (Laramie)
