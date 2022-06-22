This Is The Best Irish Pub In California

Photo: Getty Images

A Long Beach bar is being credited as the best Irish pub in California .

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best Irish pubs in every state , which included The Auld Dubliner as the top choice for California.

"Serving traditional plates of cured ham and cabbage, Guinness beef stew, and five-dollar pints during happy hour, this old-school spot will take you away from the sunny beach and straight to the old country," Eat This, Not That 's Tanya Edwards wrote.

Here is Eat This, Not That' s full list of the best Irish pubs in every state: