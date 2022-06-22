ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

This Is The Best Irish Pub In California

By Jason Hall
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hJ1B1_0gIn4Ilr00
Photo: Getty Images

A Long Beach bar is being credited as the best Irish pub in California .

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best Irish pubs in every state , which included The Auld Dubliner as the top choice for California.

"Serving traditional plates of cured ham and cabbage, Guinness beef stew, and five-dollar pints during happy hour, this old-school spot will take you away from the sunny beach and straight to the old country," Eat This, Not That 's Tanya Edwards wrote.

Here is Eat This, Not That' s full list of the best Irish pubs in every state:

  1. Alabama- Irish Bred Pub (Opelika)
  2. Alaska- Reilly's Irish Pub (Juneau)
  3. Arizona- Mulloy's Public House (Nutrioso)
  4. Arkansas- Dugan's Pub (Little Rock)
  5. California- The Auld Dubliner (Long Beach)
  6. Colorado- The Irish Rover (Denver)
  7. Connecticut- The Harp and the Hound (Mystic)
  8. Delaware- Catherine Rooney's (Wilmington)
  9. Florida- Stout Bar and Grill (Oakland Park)
  10. Georgia- Olde Blind Dog (Brookhaven)
  11. Hawaii- Murphy's Bar and Grill (Honolulu)
  12. Idaho- O'Michael's Pub and Grill (Boise)
  13. Illinois- The Kerryman (Chicago)
  14. Indiana- Nine Irish Brothers (Indianapolis)
  15. Iowa- Sully's Irish Pub (Des Moines)
  16. Kansas- Conroy's Public House (Overland Park)
  17. Kentucky- The Irish Rover (Louisville)
  18. Louisiana- Erin Rose (New Orleans)
  19. Maine- Rí Rá (Portland)
  20. Maryland- Mahaffey's Pub (Baltimore)
  21. Massachusetts- JJ Foley's Cafe (Boston)
  22. Michigan- Nancy Whiskey (Detroit)
  23. Minnesota- O'Donovan's (Minneapolis)
  24. Mississippi- Mahogany Bar (Hattiesburg)
  25. Missouri- McGurks (St. Louis)
  26. Montana- The Stone of Accord (Missoula)
  27. Nebraska- Brazen Head Irish Pub (Omaha)
  28. Nevada- Three Angry Wives (Las Vegas)
  29. New Hampshire- Kathleen's Irish Pub (Bristol)
  30. New Jersey- The Shannon Rose (Ramsey)
  31. New Mexico- Two Fools Tavern (Albuquerque)
  32. New York- Donovan's Pub (Queens)
  33. North Carolina- Tyber Creek Pub (Charlotte)
  34. North Dakota- Blarney Stone Pub (Bismarck)
  35. Ohio- The Harp (Cleveland)
  36. Oklahoma- Sean Cummings' Irish Pub (Oklahoma City)
  37. Oregon- T.C. O'Leary's (Portland)
  38. Pennsylvania- Mullaney's Harp & Fiddle (Pittsburgh)
  39. Rhode Island- O'Rourke's Bar and Grill (Bristol)
  40. South Carolina- Seanachain Whiskey and Cocktail Bar (John's Island)
  41. South Dakota- McNally's (Sioux Falls)
  42. Tennessee- McNamara's Irish Pub (Nashville)
  43. Texas- Trinity Hall Irish Pub & Restaurant (Dallas)
  44. Utah- Piper Down Pub (Salt Lake City)
  45. Vermont- McGrath's Irish Pub (Killington)
  46. Virginia- Ireland's Four Courts (Arlington)
  47. Washington- Murphy's Pub (Seattle)
  48. West Virginia- Meagher's Irish Pub (Bridgeport)
  49. Wisconsin- O'Donoghue's Irish Pub (Elm Grove)
  50. Wyoming- O'Dwyer's Public House (Laramie)

Comments / 0

Related
wmay.com

Griffin Moving Himself And HQ To Florida

The richest man in Illinois is moving to Florida… and taking his corporate headquarters with him. Ken Griffin notified employees at his Chicago-based hedge fund Citadel that he is relocating the company’s headquarters to Miami. Citadel will maintain an office in Chicago, but a number of the company’s 1,000 employees there are expected to follow the HQ to Florida. The announcement comes just days before the Illinois primary, where Griffin has given tens of millions of dollars to support Republican contender Richard Irvin.
FLORIDA STATE
oc-breeze.com

Leisure World installs new executive director

Leisure World Seal Beach, which in 1962 introduced many of the innovations that would distinguish later senior living developments, saw certified community manager Jessica Sedgwick assume the top job June 22 in the 60-year-old community. Leisure World, which houses people 55 and older in over 6,600 living units, recruited Sedgwick...
SEAL BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Restaurants
State
Massachusetts State
Local
California Food & Drinks
City
Bridgeport, CA
State
Montana State
City
Long Beach, CA
State
West Virginia State
khqa.com

Another company moving headquarters out of Illinois

CHICAGO (WICS) — Citadel, an investment company, announced Thursday morning it's moving the company's global headquarters to Miami, Florida. The company is run by billionaire hedge fund manager Ken Griffin. According to an ABC affiliate, the Chicago location employs about a thousand. Citadel has been in Chicago for more...
CHICAGO, IL
UPI News

Dive-bombing crows targeting visitors to California park

June 24 (UPI) -- Visitors to a park in California's Los Angeles County have been dealing with an unusual problem in recent weeks -- constant attacks from dive-bombing crows. Multiple visitors to Noble Park in Hermosa Beach reported being dive-bombed by crows in recent weeks, with some saying the birds were most likely to attack dog-walkers.
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Whiskey
nomadlawyer.org

Lakewood: Best Places to Visit in Lakewood, CA

Lakewood is about 23 miles away from Los Angeles. Although the city is home to 81,000 people, it’s close proximity to Los Angeles and has a urban feel. But its abundance of tree-lined streets along with more than 150 acres worth of green spaces and parks gives it a small town feel. It boasts so many trees that it was designated a Tree City USA.
LAKEWOOD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irish Pubs#Food Drink#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Bar Info#Alabama Irish#Florida Stout Bar#Idaho O Michael
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota's in its peak strawberry-picking window

ANOKA, Minn. -- There's something sweet about finding the perfect strawberry."I just look to see how ripe they are, if they're too green put it back, and if red you keep it," David Wilson, from Ramsey, said. "Hope to get the red ones.""It was a good crop this year," Evan Rowe said.Rowe is the general manager at Berry Hill Farm in Anoka. He said there were around 500 customers that came through the family-run business Wednesday morning.Strawberry picking has been in high demand in recent years."A lot of people that came out for that first time right around 2020 and...
ANOKA, MN
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
41K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy