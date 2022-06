MANKATO, Minn. – The Mankato MoonDogs defeated the La Crosse Loggers by a final score of 8-6 during a Northwoods League ballgame played at ISG Field, Thursday night. The game was highlighted by a big four-run bottom of the eighth inning, which was highlighted by a three-run error that allowed the MoonDogs to take an 8-6 lead. Tyson Neighbors (Kansas State) then pitched in the following inning to pick up his fifth save of the summer as he locked up the win for Mankato.

