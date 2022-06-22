ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Branch, NJ

78-Year-Old NJ Man Puts Spray Paint Can in Oven, Blows Up Own Kitchen: Official

By Brian Thompson
NBC New York
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 78-year-old New Jersey man was seriously hurt when an explosion rocked his home after he put a spray paint can in the oven and turned...

MommySandoval
2d ago

The poor man. I hope the social workers in the hospital give him a good wrap around plan for when he leaves maybe he was sick or had some kind of medical reason why he wasn't thinking clearly if he's going to live alone if not hopefully they can help him with everything else.

