Report: Liverpool & PSG May Keep Home Kit For Two Seasons As Nike Could Change Approach

Liverpool, PSG, and other clubs whose home kits are manufactured by Nike could keep them for two seasons according to a report.

Liverpool, PSG, and other clubs whose home kits are manufactured by Nike could keep them for two seasons according to a report.

As things stand, clubs including Liverpool tend to change their home, away and alternative kits every season to a new design, look and feel.

IMAGO / PA Images

La Source Parisienne ( via footpack ) report this could all now change with Nike reportedly prepared to offer their clubs the option of changing their home kits every other season.

According to Footpack, L'Equipe claims that the textile industry is responsible for 2% of all global greenhouse gas emissions, and hence a move to a new home kit every two years would help fight this.

Another reason touted for a possible shift to a two-year cycle is the financial impact to supporters who currently are expected to buy a new kit every 12 months.

'[ INFO LA SOURCE ] Nike is seriously considering offering a home jersey for several clubs, including PSG, which would be worn for 2 years. From an ecological point of view it is interesting, from the point of view of the wallet too. Buy a single home jersey that would last 2 seasons'

In the Premier League, Brentford have already made the first move as they stick with the same kit as last season for the upcoming campaign.

It's certainly going to be interesting to see if Nike and Liverpool follow suit in a move to help protect the environment.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |