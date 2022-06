The Citi Custom Cash℠ Card gives you a lot of power with its flexibility. It offers a rotating cash-back category that adjusts to your spending in any given month. Most credit cards with a flex category dictate the terms each rotation, but the Citi Custom Cash automatically applies a 5% cash-back rate on your highest eligible spending category each billing cycle (up to the first $500 spent, then 1%). The card self-customizes to your budget, without any intervention on your part.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 1 DAY AGO