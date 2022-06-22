ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘X Factor’ Alum Tom Mann and Late Dani Hampson’s Family Album With Son Bowie Ahead of Her Death

By Eliza Thompson
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago

Happier times. Less than one year before her death, Dani Hampson and her fiancé, Tom Mann , welcomed their first child, son Bowie.

"We are saturated with a love I didn’t know existed & one I will never be able to put into words," the late publicist wrote via Instagram in October 2021 alongside photos of her newborn little one. "Bowie Andrew Mann Born 18.10.2021 You have changed our lives forever."

In June 2022, Mann revealed that his fiancée died suddenly on what would have been their wedding day . “I can’t believe I am writing these words but my darling Dani – my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life – passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning, 18th June,” the X Factor alum wrote via Instagram two days after the scheduled ceremony. “What was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak. I feel like I have cried an ocean.”

Hampson and the musician, who got engaged in December 2019, were originally supposed to tie the knot in September 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic forced them to change their plans. Before they had their rescheduled ceremony, however, the duo announced in June 2021 that they were expecting.

Reflecting on the previous 12 months on New Year's Eve 2021, Hampson said that she and the former Stereo Kicks member didn't quite expect their year to turn out how it did — but they were happy all the same.

"2021 started much like 2020 - expecting to become husband & wife - only we ended up as mum & dad instead," she wrote via Instagram at the time. "My highlight, proudest moment & biggest achievement. Now & always."

In his tribute to Hampson , Mann wrote that he would do his best to make sure the couple's son knows how much his mother loved him: "I will not be a mark on the parent that you had already become but I promise I will do my everything to raise Bowie just the way we always wanted. I promise you he will know how amazing his mummy was. I promise to make you so so proud."

Bowie accompanied the duo on plenty of adventures before his first birthday, joining his parents for a trip to Italy less than one month before Hampson's death. In February 2022, the tot also joined them for a journey to Spain, where the family logged some time on the beach.

"22 weeks going on 2 years," Hampson quipped of Bowie the following month. "You’re 99% out of control, but we wouldn’t have you any other way bud."

Keep scrolling for more photos of the couple with Bowie.

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Beloved Daytime Heartthrob-Turned-Movie Star Dead at 67

Ray Liotta has passed away. On a day when we’d do just about anything for a little bit of good news, we get this: According to our sister site Deadline, Ray Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominic Republic, where he was working on a movie called Dangerous Waters.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Italy
The Independent

Norwegian princess announces engagement to American shaman after husband’s tragic death

Princess Märtha Louise, daughter of Norway’s King Harald, has confirmed her engagement to American boyfriend, Durek Verrett.In a statement shared by the royal palace, via AP, Harald and his wife Queen Sonja announced their daughter’s engagement and said that they “wish [Princess Märtha Louise and Verrett] all the best for the future”.The 50-year-old Norwegian princess shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday and posted a photo with her fiancé with a green ring on her finger. In the caption, she expressed how much she loves and appreciates Verrett.“I am so happy to announce that I am engaged to Shaman Durek,...
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling’s Lookalike Daughter Stella, 14, Is So Grown Up In 8th Grade Graduation Photo

Tori Spelling made a touching tribute to her 14-year-old daughter, Stella, in a lengthy, sweet Instagram post on Thursday. “Stella McDermott GRADUATES!!” she ecstatically wrote in the caption of her daughter posing in her bright blue graduation gown and holding a bouquet of flowers. “My girl graduated from middle school today. Bittersweet. So proud of how hard she fought to graduate amongst bullying, COVID, adversity, migraines, severe anxiety, and sadly teachers and counselors who didn’t believe she could do it all in time to graduate…she proved them all wrong!”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Distractify

Chris Collette Is No Longer 'Married at First Sight' but Is He Currently Dating Miss Right?

The Married at First Sight Boston reunion was incredibly revealing, particular for Chris Collette and Alyssa Ellman, who can now refer to each other as divorcees. While they did end up marrying at first sight, they separated after nearly a fortnight. At the reunion, the former couple opened up about what went wrong and predictably some tears were shed. However, it looks as if Chris might have moved on and fans of the show are desperate to know with whom. Who is Chris from Married at First Sight dating?
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Jeannie Mai Reveals Her and Jeezy’s 5-Month-Old Daughter for First Time in Family Montage Video

After Jeannie Mai and Jeezy welcomed their first child together in January, the couple have finally given fans a look at their 5-month-old daughter Monaco. In a video uploaded to her YouTube account Hello Hunnay, Mai offered many glimpses of Monaco. “[This] might be the most exciting episode I’ve ever had here on Hello Hunnay. It’s time to share the most amazing, exciting, newest member of the Hello Hunnay family," she opened the video above. "You’re going to meet someone very, very special in my life. Somebody new, somebody shiny, somebody who smells so good, like, five months old good."
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Has Become a Sensation on TikTok Because of Her Dance Skills

Few people on Earth have a bigger head start than Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, who is the child of two of the most famous people on the planet. Even so, it's hard to deny that Shiloh appears to have a significant talent of her own. In a series of recent videos that have made their way onto TikTok, Shiloh has been seen dancing to popular songs, and those videos are going viral not just because of her parents, but also because of her evident dance skills.
THEATER & DANCE
Page Six

Dean McDermott and ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace attend son Jack’s graduation

Dean McDermott and his ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustace, put on a united front at their son Jack’s college graduation Thursday. The 23-year-old San Francisco State University grad was all smiles in a purple cap and gown with his divorced parents after the ceremony. “So proud of this young man!!” McDermott, 55, captioned a family photo via Instagram. “He graduated SFSU today!! So grateful to take part in this celebration and journey with @jackmonty and @maryjoeustace.” Eustace, 60, posted a picture of her own, captioned, “Bliss with the graduate. #love.” Jack’s stepmom, Tori Spelling, did not appear to attend the ceremony. (She and McDermott have...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman’s Son Connor, 27, Seen In Rare Photos With ‘The Sandlot’ Star

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s son Connor surfaced in a rare outing in Santa Monica, California, and despite steering clear of the Hollywood spotlight, he was seen with a familiar face — The Sandlot star Patrick Renna! Connor, 27 was seen leaving a restaurant on June 15 with Patrick, 43, who memorably played Hamilton “Ham” Porter in the nostalgic cult comedy. Connor and Patrick enjoyed their meal at iconic Italian eatery Capo located on Ocean Avenue and were later seen outside the restaurant in photos engaging in friendly banter.
SANTA MONICA, CA
HollywoodLife

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Son James, 19, Looks Just Like Her At Event With Dad Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, has a twin and it’s her son! The actress’ oldest child, James Broderick, 19, showed off similar features to his mom when he stepped out with his dad Matthew Broderick to attend a special event celebrating the actor’s cover on Haute Living magazine this week. He looked handsome in a black and white suit and tie as he posed near his famous father, who also looked great in a navy blue suit and tie, at Zero Bond in New York City, where the dinner event took place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
epicstream.com

Tom Cruise Heartbreak: Nicole Kidman's Ex Pursuing Lady Gaga By Showering Her Lots Of Attention? Katie Holmes Reportedly Shut Down Suri Cruise's Reunion With Her Dad

Tom Cruise made it to the headlines again recently when he attended the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick with Prince William and Kate Middleton. The former husband of Katie Holmes, who has reprised his role in the popular movie, was all smiles as he led the Duchess of Cambridge along the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Cheryl Burke Makes Unexpected Divorce Decision

Cheryl Burke's divorce from her ex, Matthew Lawrence, is taking an interesting turn. The Dancing With the Stars pro separated from Lawrence in February and filed for divorce shortly after. According to Us Weekly, Burke is pressing Lawrence to move forward with the divorce by requesting a trial to settle both sides, which both sides have signed off on at this point.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

157K+
Followers
18K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy