92% of Shoppers Say Their Skin Felt Firmer After Using This Boosting Serum

Anyone who loves skincare and stays tuned in to what the latest treatments are likely knows a thing or two about retinol. It's an excellent ingredient to include in any type of skin-firming product , be it a moisturizer or concentrated serum.

But that said, there are some shoppers out there who have sensitive skin and can't always handle retinol. Luckily, you don't have to miss out on the many benefits it provides with the incredible alternative we just found! It's far gentler and reportedly delivers the same anti-aging results as retinol, so if you haven't had success with products in the past, you'll surely want to know more about this special serum .

We're talking about the rosehip serum from Three Ships , which is a powerful treatment that delivers a topical form of vitamin A to your skin. There are other ingredients included in the formula, but we want to focus on the vitamin A, as it comes from rosehip oil and is similar to retinol. It has the same ability to help improve the look of fine lines and wrinkles and promote collagen production, but it's vegan and ideal for sensitive skin. On top of that, you can use this serum in the morning and at night, while retinol is commonly used only at night because it can make your skin more light-sensitive. This can heighten your risk for potential sun damage, which is a common concern for many of Us !

Other ingredients include vitamin C, vitamin E and grapeseed oil, which enhance this serum's abilities to make your skin feel firmer and appear younger. In fact, 92% of participants in a study said their skin felt noticeably firmer, while 89% said their complexions looked brighter!

To get the best possible results, it's recommended that you apply the serum twice a day. Take two drops and pat it into your skin after cleansing, making sure that your face is fully dry. Although this is a gentler serum, you should still do a patch test on your skin before using it on your face just to be sure. You may not even need to apply a moisturizer after using this serum because it's also incredibly hydrating! But for the summer, we're obviously throwing on some high SPF to prevent sun damage. Reviewers say this serum has definitely boosted their skincare routines, so if you've been looking for something new to add to your daily rotation, this may be the product to try now!

