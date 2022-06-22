West Milford Junior Highlanders Gold win championship

If you want to eat a bunch of empanadas and then vote on the best, Clifton, NJ is the place to be on Saturday, June 25. It’s called the Northern New Jersey Empanada Festival and it’s going to take place at Weasel Brook Park from 11 a.m to 7 p.m. There’s going to be plenty of other food (and drink) options, but it is, after all, an empanada festival, so expect lots of the meat filled dough favorite to be consumed. After you’ve eaten your fill, you’ll get to vote on your favorite.

