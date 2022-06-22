West Milford Junior Highlanders Gold win championship

All sides won the 2022 Bergen County All-Star Game on Saturday night in Lyndhurst. It ended in a 16-16 tie, but the game was assembled for the first time since 2019 by its director of operations in Leo Ciappina on short notice, a pair of seniors scored their final high school touchdowns in the clutch and both teams believe they earned a piece of the trophy.
Our HS sports photos like the ones above put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage above to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are also...
This slideshow requires JavaScript. In the latter part of 1945, Harry S Truman was president, the average price of a new home was $4,600 and 17-year-old Lyndhurst High School senior John Garofalo had just enlisted in the US Navy to serve in World War II. When Garofalo, one of 11...
If you want to eat a bunch of empanadas and then vote on the best, Clifton, NJ is the place to be on Saturday, June 25. It’s called the Northern New Jersey Empanada Festival and it’s going to take place at Weasel Brook Park from 11 a.m to 7 p.m. There’s going to be plenty of other food (and drink) options, but it is, after all, an empanada festival, so expect lots of the meat filled dough favorite to be consumed. After you’ve eaten your fill, you’ll get to vote on your favorite.
On Saturday, June 25th, the County of Passaic, Friends of Passaic County Parks, Inc, and MegaBite Events hosted another Food Truck Festival – this year’s theme was the Northern New Jersey Empanadas. The event took place at Weasel Brook Park in Clifton, New Jersey. It featured approximately 20 food trucks and vendors along with offerings of New Jersey craft beer, wine, hard seltzers and soft drinks as well. Photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos.
The Hudson Valley is mourning the loss of a 12-year-old boy. On Monday, the Warwick Valley Central School district told the Warwick school community about the passing of a sixth-grader. Warwick, New York Middle School Student Passes Away. Justin Reale of Warwick, New York passed away on Sunday, June 19...
A record six sets of twins crossed the stage to receive their diplomas at Roselle Catholic High School’s graduation this month. Aiden and Gabriel. Lenzay and Naisha. Jason and Olivia. Allison and John. Gamael and Samael. And Efrem and Nicole. That adds up to 12 students out of 98...
A North Jersey dad is pitching in to help expand a popular salad chain. Sloan Zuckerman, who lives in Tenafly with his family, is opening The Salad House in Englewood. The chain has stores in Millburn, Morristown, Westfield, Montclair, Livingston, Ridgewood and Sparta. The Englewood store at 31 E. Palisade Ave. is already open.
When the Burke quadruplets started kindergarten, it was big news in their Sussex County hometown. The local paper ran the story, along with a picture of the four siblings — three girls and boy — with their arms around each other in class in matching t-shirts with their names across the front.
Lost emu! Yes, you’re reading that correctly. There is a lost emu in West Milford that goes by the name of Vance. According to the Lost West Milford Pets Facebook page, Vance disappeared from his family home on Morsetown Road on Monday, June 20. His human family has been...
LAKE HOPATCONG, NJ – On this day in 2015, Chris D’Amico, Sr. of Mount Arlington lost his 10-year-old son, Christopher, when the boy fell off the front of a pontoon boat on Lake Hopatcong and was hit by the propellers. “It was a beautiful June day just like...
The latest list from food site Eater, which rarely mentions Jersey (understandable since they technically cover NYC), is 28 Snappy, Standout Hot Dogs Around NYC (Read Full List). It covers the gamut from the traditional beef franks to the current trending Korean corn dog. Unsurprisingly they chose one of the...
Every time I think I've found the most opulent property for sale in the Hudson Valley, Zillow says "hold my beer". This $9.5 million castle in Orange County NY comes with a waterfall, infinity pool, FOUR kitchens, and even its own lagoon. Oh, and it has been owned by one of the most famous Yankees in history.
Lee & Associates New Jersey on Wednesday said it sold a 3,200-square-foot mixed-use building located at 15 Godwin Ave. in Ridgewood. The two-story building will be redeveloped from a dry cleaner into an exciting new retail location in the heart of Ridgewood with office space available on the second floor. Financials were not disclosed.
Guess what local bridge is slated to be closed this weekend?. We’re only kidding — we know you didn’t even need to guess. The New Jersey Department of Transportation announced a full closure of the Route 7/Wittpenn Bridge between Jersey City and Kearny to adjust lift span machinery this weekend. Beginning at 5 a.m., Saturday, June 25 until 11 p.m., Sunday, June 26, NJDOT’s contractors, CCA Construction, is scheduled to close and detour Route 7 in both directions before the Wittpenn Bridge to make adjustments to the lift span on the new bridge. The following detours will be in place:
Popular book retailer Barnes & Noble is moving and updating one of its long-standing New Jersey stores. Barnes & Noble of Holmdel, which has been at 2134 Route 35 for 21 years, recently announced plans to relocate to a smaller nearby location in the Commons at Holmdel, at 2130 Route 35.
NEW BRUNSWICK — For the second straight year, Rutgers University has approved a budget that calls for a tuition and fee increase of at least 2.5% at its three main campuses. The budget approved Tuesday by the Rutgers University Board of Governors for the 2022-2023 academic year includes a 2.9% in tuition and fees, which account for more than 28% of the university's revenues.
Comments / 0