West Milford, NJ

West Milford Junior Highlanders Gold win championship

westmilfordmessenger.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter being defeated by West Milford Junior Highlanders Black twice during the regular season, West Milford Junior Highlanders Gold battled on Saturday, June 18, to beat Highlanders Black...

www.westmilfordmessenger.com

Comments / 0

 

