THREE BEDROOM HOUSE NEAR HISTORIC LINCOLN AVE. - This is a three bedroom, one bath entire house located near bus lines, shopping, restaurants, and a huge park with multiple recreational facilities. With a fenced in backyard and situated in a quiet neighborhood, this house has lots of space for a growing family. Available on August 1st. This home is renting for 1395 per month with a 1495 security deposit. Please feel free to visit our website at www.devoerentals.com to view pictures and contact us with any questions. You can also call our office at 414-282-6280, ext 1 for more details.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO