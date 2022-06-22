ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque woman gets long prison term for fatal DWI crash

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An Albuquerque woman has been sentenced to 12 years in prison in connection with a fatal car crash in June 2020.

A New Mexico district judge on Tuesday sentenced 42-year-old Bernadette Etsitty, who pleaded guilty in April on a charge of vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol.

Prosecutors said Etsitty had consumed a 12-pack of beer and was driving 66 mph in a 40 mph zone at the time of the head-on crash that killed 18-year-old Roxana Saenz.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, court records show Etsitty has been charged three times for driving while intoxicated including two offenses in 2006.

The newspaper also reported that a third-offense DWI in 2018 for Etsitty was dismissed by a McKinley County magistrate judge in 2019.

KRQE News 13

Farmington Police officer fires weapon after being hit by car

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The Farmington Police Department is investigating an incident Thursday night where an officer fired his weapon after being with with a car. Police say an officer with FPD pulled over a vehicle near the 1000 block of Sullivan Ave. The driver tried to get away and struck the officer with the car according […]
FARMINGTON, NM
KRQE News 13

“Vampire facial” spa owner faces up to 7.5 years in prison

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former owner offering so-called vampire facials has taken a plea deal. Maria Ramos De Ruiz pleaded guilty to five counts of practicing medicine without a license. She ran VIP Spa in 2018 with at least two patients who received the treatment were diagnosed with HIV. Previous Coverage: ‘Vampire Facials’ spa owner […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

1 dead in fatal pedestrian crash in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal crash where one person was struck by a vehicle in the area of Elizabeth St. SE and Southern Ave. SE APD says its homicide unit is investigating the incident. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provides updates as more information becomes available.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Pedestrian crashes, Marijuana zoning fight, Weekend rain, Teen to be released, Railyard improvements

Friday’s Top Stories Albuquerque Fire Rescue responds to city councilor’s concern over dispatch call City of Santa Fe looks to tighten up laws concerning ‘junk vehicles’ City of Albuquerque, New Mexico helping technology company expand Russian military cargo plane crashes, killing 4 Albuquerque city councilor claims animals are being neglected at Biopark States brace for […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Two NM officers lose certification, third gets certification suspended

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three New Mexico police officers, who were all caught on video behaving badly, were discussed in Wednesday’s Law Enforcement Academy hearing to see if they’ll ever be police officers again. You may remember the names Adalida Lopez-Esquibel and Gabriel Waters. In April 2021, the two then Bernalillo Police Officers, along with a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
