Salinas, CA

Salinas Valley News Briefs | June 22, 2022

By Ryan Cronk
salinasvalleytribune.com
 4 days ago

MONTEREY COUNTY — Monterey County Free Libraries will be offering grab-and-go lunch at most branch locations starting the week of June 15 through July 28. There is no need to sign up or show identification. Lunch will be served on a first-come, first-served basis. The library offers these healthy meals in...

salinasvalleytribune.com

salinasvalleytribune.com

Food banks provide helping hand to Salinas Valley farmworkers

GREENFIELD — Celebration Nation is continuing to host food banks for local farmworkers in the Salinas Valley, with the next two events planned for King City and Greenfield on upcoming Saturdays. The nonprofit, launched in 2020 to support farm-working communities in California, currently schedules food distributions from 10 a.m....
SALINAS, CA
benitolink.com

CASA of San Benito County hosts Friends of CASA luncheon

Since 2008, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of San Benito County has worked with 25-30 children annually. So far the organization has served a total of 232 children. Many of them are placed out of county because of the shortage of foster homes in the county. The nonprofit is also...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Monterey County certifies election results

SALINAS, Calif. — On Friday, the Monterey County Registrar of Voters certified the results of the June 7 primary election. Certification finalizes the results of three close races that have been undecided since election day. In the race for Monterey County Supervisor in District 2, Glenn Church and Regina...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
benitolink.com

SBC Office of Education announces employees of the year

San Benito County Office of Education recognized Certificated and Classified Employees of the Year on May 31 from schools across San Benito County. The Office of Education said the annual Employee of the Year celebration recognizes certificated and classified staff who challenge, motivate, and inspire students. “These educators have had...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Situation at Scotts Valley High School resolved

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. — Police have resolved the situation at Scotts Valley High School Friday evening, according to an officer on the scene. The department was investigating a "suspicious circumstance" at the school. An officer at the scene told Action News 8 that someone involved with the active shooter...
SCOTTS VALLEY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey considering ordinance to prohibit lying or sitting down on public restroom floors

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The City of Monterey discussed an ordinance to make lying or sitting down on public restroom floors a fineable offense during city council. There are 33 public restrooms in Monterey, and the "floors of public restrooms are to be maintained, so far as practicable, in a dry condition, free of solid or The post Monterey considering ordinance to prohibit lying or sitting down on public restroom floors appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY, CA
benitolink.com

Musician and well-digger tapped to open San Benito Rodeo

The San Benito County Saddle Horse Show and Rodeo returns to Bolado Park on June 24 and will, as always, begin with the playing of the national anthem. This year, “The Star-Spangled Banner” will be performed by Dan Lynch, a man known perhaps less for his music and more for his work digging wells and providing water to thirsty farms and developments.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Cal Fire crews hold 1-acre fire in Santa Cruz Mountains threatening 3 structures

SANTA CRUZ -- A one-acre fire burning near Highway 17 and Hutchinson Road in Zayante in Santa Cruz County was 75 percent contained, according to Cal Fire at 6:16 p.m. on Saturday.Access to what they are calling the "Rock Fire" has been difficult, crews said, because it is burning in an oak and pine forest. Cal Fire initiated an air attack including a helicopter and air tankers.Firefighters say that three structures were threatened and the fire had a moderate rate of spread.Cal Fire estimates that crews will on scene for four to six hours -- well into Saturday evening.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Photos: Garlic City Car Show returns

Nearly 5,000 people poured into downtown Gilroy on June 18 to celebrate the return of the Garlic City Car Show. The show, organized by the Gilroy Chamber of Commerce, featured 225 vehicles on display, 26 vendors and two music stages. Awards were handed out for Best Paint, President’s Award, Best...
GILROY, CA
salinasvalleytribune.com

Leverage the Power of Local Media

Reach nearly 15,000 homes each week by promoting your business within Gonzales, Soledad and Greenfield. Salinas Valley’s source for local news and sports coverage offers businesses a loyal, captive audience. Your promotions will reach tech-savvy adults who go out often for recreation, arts, dining, live music, community events, shopping and more. The newspaper has become known for award-winning journalism and hard-hitting investigative reports. It also has embraced the technological wave of the day as multimedia community news organizations. In addition to publishing in print each Wednesday in Gonzales, Soledad and Greenfield, the news is delivered 24/7 on the web and via smartphones–providing watchdog coverage of local politics, schools, county issues, crime and breaking news.
SALINAS, CA
kingcityrustler.com

Photo | Freak storm drenches South Monterey County

SALINAS VALLEY — A thunderstorm brought hail, lightning and gusty winds Wednesday evening to inland portions of the Central Coast, including South Monterey County. Substantial downpours also occurred as the storm moved north through King City and Greenfield along Highway 101 and then past Soledad before heading eastward into San Benito County.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA

