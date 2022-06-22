ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

‘Hell of a Player’: Texans Rookie Kenyon Green Turning Heads

By Nickschwager
Battle Red Blog
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Houston Texans selected Texas A&M guard Kenyon Green with the 15th overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft. Green is a mauling run blocker that should be starting Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts. The Texans run game in recent memory has been tough to watch. Running...

www.battleredblog.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders Has Request For 2 NFL Teams

Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders had a message for two AFC East teams on Thursday. Actually, it was a message directed at the NFLPA player reps for the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins, who Deion wants to speak with for some reason. "I need the players that’s...
JACKSON, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to latest Penn State four-star commitment in Class of 2023

Penn State received some great recruiting news this weekend when Alabama four-star safety DaKaari Nelson announced his commitment to the program. Nelson adds to an already impressive Class of 2023 haul that remains highly ranked in the national recruiting rankings, and there could still be some more uplifting recruiting news to come for the Nittany Lions. The addition of Nelson to the recruiting class certainly drew plenty of reactions after his Saturday afternoon commitment from head coach James Franklin firing off his patented recruiting news tweet to other members of the Class of 2023 welcoming their newest recruiting classmate. Here is a sampling of tweets reacting to the recruiting news. DaKaari Nelson's announcement tweethttps://twitter.com/dakaari_nelson/status/1540771865752485888The signature James Franklin tweethttps://twitter.com/coachjfranklin/status/1540770624737624065The Class of 2023 checks inhttps://twitter.com/Alex_Birchmeier/status/1540731111101198337 https://twitter.com/Alex_Birchmeier/status/1540772631737118721 https://twitter.com/Lamontpayne18/status/1540659985687904257 https://twitter.com/Lamontpayne18/status/1540781249635049472DaKaari Nelson already gets on board with recruiting othershttps://twitter.com/dakaari_nelson/status/1540891533355917313Auburn fan reacts after Tigers lose in-state recruithttps://twitter.com/au_helmet/status/1540854191698202625More reactionshttps://twitter.com/seanfitz247/status/1540783128091865088 https://twitter.com/tomwendell/status/154082106196043776211
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Houston, TX
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Arch Manning’s high school coach explains why QB chose Texas

Arch Manning surprised some people on Thursday when he announced his commitment to Texas, but it sounds like the star quarterback’s high school coach saw it coming. Manning chose Texas and Steve Sarkisian over several other top programs, including Georgia, Alabama and Clemson. Nelson Stewart, Manning’s coach at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, told ESPN’s Pete Thamel that Sarkisian “earned” the commitment from Manning. Stewart also credited Texas quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee for his role in recruiting Arch.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Look: Vince Young Has 2-Word Reaction To Arch Manning News

21 years ago Vince Young became the most-hyped player in history to commit to the University of Texas. With Arch Manning making that same commitment today, the Longhorns legend had some brief thoughts. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Young had just two words for the newly-minted Longhorns quarterback. "Hook Em,"...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lovie Smith
SkySports

Deshaun Watson: 24th woman suing Cleveland Browns quarterback

The first lawsuit was filed in March 2021, with a flurry of additional women also filing complaints over the following month to bring the total to 22. Another woman sued Watson last week since the airing of an episode of HBO's Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel detailed the case. The...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
FanSided

3 teams Yankees can blame for Astros’ sustained dominance

Why be mad at the Houston Astros for cheating when you can redirect your attention to other boneheaded MLB teams that made them even better, New York Yankees fans? The cheating has an expiration date (we think), after all. As the Bombers gear up for a four-game weekend series against...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Nfl Draft#American Football#Texas A M#Sec#All American#The Lombardi Award
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
FRISCO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy