Austin, TX

This Latina-Owned Tex-Mex Restaurant In Texas Serves A Boozy Anti B*tch Juice & Pink Tacos

By Brittany Cristiano
 3 days ago
These days, you can find all sorts of fun and unique creations at Tex-Mex restaurants across the Lone Star State.

A good example is Taquero Mucho in downtown Austin, Texas, which is an all-pink, Latina-owned Mexican restaurant that serves up all the classic dishes like elotes, sopas, enchilada plates, and tortas.

However, the real ringer is the taquería menu; there are seven tacos to choose from, but instead of being served on a classic yellow tortilla, the tacos come on a pink one — creating the famous pink tacos.

The only pink birria tacos in Austin 🥳 #taqueromucho #allpinkeverything #austintexas #texastiktok #pinkrestaurant #austinrestaurants #texastok #texasbucketlist #6thstreetaustin #texastravel #atx

That's not all the 6th Street spot is visited for. The adorable cocktail menu is full of unique drinks like "Actin' Kinda Shady", which comes with a pair of heart-shaped sunglasses, and the "Malibu Barbie," which is served in a metallic strawberry cup you can bring home.

The most popular beverage is called the "Anti-B*tch Juice," which is a strawberry frosé that comes in a pouch for only $12, and it's by far everyone's favorite prop to use for a photo.

You can bring your drink along as you pose in front of the different photo ops set up around the space including two analog telephone booths, a set of neon angel wings, and a few murals — all pink, of course!

The restaurant's website states that the founder, Gabriela Bucio, is the only Latina to own a business space on Austin's popular 6th street.

After the success of her first Austin establishment, Gabriela's Downtown, she decided next to create the ultimate eatery for women empowerment and feminine energy, which is now Taquero Mucho.

Nevertheless, anyone of any gender is welcome to dine in. There's just an extra emphasis on female power in about every aspect of the experience.

IN THIS ARTICLE
