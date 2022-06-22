ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Miss Brazil Gleycy Correia, 27, Has Died After A Routine Tonsil Operation

 4 days ago
A Brazillian model and beauty queen has died at the age of 27, after spending weeks in a coma following a routine operation to remove her tonsils.

Gleycy Correia, who was Miss United Continents Brazil 2018, died on Sunday after spending 27 days in a coma, according to a statement posted on her Instagram stories.

Correia went to have her tonsils removed in late March, but she suffered heavy bleeding and a heart attack a few days after the surgery, her family priest told the Daily Mail.

"After five days at home, she had a hemorrhage," said Lidiane Alves Oliviera, the family priest. "She went to Unimed and had a cardiac arrest on 4th April and since then she was in a coma, with no neurological activity."

The Miss United Continents Organization confirmed her death in a statement on Tuesday, and described the news as a "great sorrow."

Correia won the title of Miss United Continents Brazil in 2018 when she was 23 years old.

Besides participating in pageantry representing Brazil, the 27-year-old was also an esthetician, specializing in laser therapy and permanent face makeup.

She often promoted her services through her Instagram account, which had amassed more than 50,000 followers.

Her posts are now flooded with comments from people paying tribute and wishing she rests in peace.

"You will always serve as a role model and someone that we can all be proud of. we will miss you eternally," said @rodrigobrigattopersonal.

Another user added: "You are now free of pain and suffering."

