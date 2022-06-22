ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Group of 9/11 family members thank PGA Tour players for not taking Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf’s ‘blood money’

 3 days ago
Photo: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

On Wednesday an open letter was made public from 9/11 family members thanking PGA Tour players for not joining the LIV Golf Invitational Series that is bankrolled by the Public Investment Fund, which operates on behalf of Saudi Arabia.

“Thank you for standing up for decency. Thank you for standing up for the 9/11 Families. Thank you for resisting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to cleanse its reputation by buying off professional athletes,” the letter from nearly 2,500 of those who lost family members read.

Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka is the latest to join the breakaway league led by Greg Norman that features 54-hole events, no cuts and millions of dollars in guaranteed money. The second event of the series is scheduled for June 30-July 2 at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in Portland, Oregon.

Two weeks ago commissioner Jay Monahan suspended PGA Tour players who participated in the inaugural LIV Golf event outside of London for an unspecified time, including the likes of Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel.

More from the letter: “Some of your fellow PGA Tour members have traded their dreams of earned success for easy money—indeed, blood money—whether they need those funds or not. They include some of the richest in the field, who justify their roles in Saudi Arabia’s efforts to sportswash by simply, and astoundingly, looking the other way. They do so casually when asked the hard questions or are faced with the uncomfortable truth: That they are helping one of the world’s worst regimes paper over its crimes.”

The families hold Saudi Arabia accountable in the letter for its role in the 9/11 attacks which killed nearly 3,000 people and impacted many more. The letter cites FBI reports and further outlines Saudi Arabia’s role in the 9/11 attacks and ends with a statement of gratitude.

“To those of you who have chosen what is right over blood money from a corrupt, destructive sports entity and its Saudi backers, please continue to stand strong. You inspire hope and conviction that our long journey to accountability and justice is in reach. We deeply value your integrity and your willingness to stand up for principle.”

The full letter can be read here.

