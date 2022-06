Linda Burt was watching news of Roe’s reversal unfold on Friday morning when the Casper Star-Tribune called her. “We don’t know all the things that are going to happen as a result of this decision, but it’s going to make a seismic change for women and children in this country,” Burt, a civil rights attorney who was formerly the executive director of ACLU of Wyoming, said.

