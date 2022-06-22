PGA announces significant increase to purse of eight events, revamps schedule in response to LIV Golf

Apparently feeling the pressure after several high-profile players defecting for the blood-money funded, upstart LIV Golf Tour, the PGA Tour sent a memo to players outlining several new initiatives aimed at increasing revenue and improving the product.

Key among the changes outlined in the memo from commissioner Jay Monahan are significantly increased purse sizes for eight different Tour events in 2023. The combined extra purse money is about $54 million more than in 2022, or an average of more than $6.7 million more over the eight events, which includes $5 million more at The Players Championship, FedEx St. Jude Championship and BMW Championship.

This comes as the USGA increased the purse of this year’s U.S. Open by $5 million to a record $17.5 million, a number now smaller than all but one of these events. According to the memo, the increases will be funded by sponsor support and supplemented in the short term by the operating reserve. They come as players like Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka have left the tour in recent weeks to play for the Saudi-funded LIV Golf.

Other changes announced by Monahan include: