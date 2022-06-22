ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NFL world reacts to Patriots uniform announcement

By Reice Shipley
thecomeback.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New England Patriots of the 1980s are back. The NFL’s policy change for the team uniforms now allows teams to have alternate helmets, which has allowed many of them to make alternate uniform decisions for the upcoming 2022 season. The New England Patriots announced their alternate jerseys...

thecomeback.com

Comments / 19

Mr. E 603
2d ago

That was a great video!👍 I've always loved their red uniforms and the all blue ones also. The throwback helmet is a nice touch!

Reply
2
Related
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to blockbuster trade rumors

The Atlanta Hawks had a disappointing end to their season this past year, losing in the first round of the playoffs to the Miami Heat in just five games. It was a far worse finish than they had the previous season, where they made an Eastern Conference Finals appearance against the Milwaukee Bucks.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Spun

Look: Vince Young Has 2-Word Reaction To Arch Manning News

21 years ago Vince Young became the most-hyped player in history to commit to the University of Texas. With Arch Manning making that same commitment today, the Longhorns legend had some brief thoughts. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Young had just two words for the newly-minted Longhorns quarterback. "Hook Em,"...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl#New England#American Football#Sports#Future
thecomeback.com

MLB fans frustrated after lengthy review yields bad result

Saturday’s game between the Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants gave us another controversy with Tommy Pham and Joc Pederson playing prominent roles — just not in the way anyone expected. In the bottom of the first inning, Pederson came to the plate with one out and Austin...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
FRISCO, TX
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson settlement talks reportedly “fell apart”

The NFL’s investigation into Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and the damning allegations against him is said to be nearing the end, with the two sides negotiating over the specific number of games he will miss as part of a suspension. In the wake of Watson settling 20 of the 24 lawsuits against him, it was assumed that a decision might be imminent.
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to suspension handed out for pregame ejection

Before Wednesday’s game against the Chicago White Sox even began, Toronto Blue Jays hitting coach Guillermo Martinez was ejected for what he said during the lineup card exchange. Two days later, Major League Baseball punished Martinez for his actions. It was announced on Friday that Martinez would be fined...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Three-time Pro Bowl CB Joe Haden posts cryptic message hinting at potential return to Browns

The Cleveland Browns selected defensive back Joe Haden with the seventh overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft and saw the Florida product lead the team's secondary for the better part of seven seasons. It was a largely unsuccessful run for Cleveland, including a brutal 1-15 campaign during Haden's last year with the franchise, but could the 33-year-old free agent be thinking of a reunion in the Rock and Roll Capital of the World?
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to No. 1 overall pick in 2022 draft

The Orlando Magic ended weeks of speculation on Thursday, selecting Paolo Banchero from Duke with the No. 1 pick of the 2022 NBA Draft. In some years, the No. 1 pick is clear, but that was not the case this year. Auburn forward Jabari Smith Jr. and Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren were both candidates for the top spot, as well. But in the minutes leading up to the draft, Banchero became the leading candidate. Shortly after the draft began, the Magic made things official, selecting the Duke freshman first overall.
NBA
FOX Sports

Is Rob Gronkowski the Patriots' last great offensive draft pick?

Rob Gronkowski's second retirement from the NFL has generated much conversation about legacies — not only his but that of his former coach, Bill Belichick. Gronk's accomplishments are vast, and he's been able to build a Hall of Fame career since being selected in the second round (42nd overall) in 2010. But since the talented tight end's arrival, it's a challenge to recall any other homegrown offensive players who have really thrived under Belichick.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to petty Dan Snyder story

The allegations that have been made against Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder in recent months are disturbing and strange. However, a new anecdote revealed in the testimony given during this week’s House Committee on Oversight & Reform hearing adds a strange and petty new wrinkle. One of the people...
NFL
Yardbarker

Phillies star Bryce Harper out indefinitely with broken thumb

The Philadelphia Phillies will be without reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper for an extended period after the outfielder broke his left thumb Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. Harper, 29, was hit by a fastball in the hand and will be placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Bryce Harper’s devastating injury

Baseball fans everywhere and Philadelphia Phillies fans were dealt some bad news as reigning National League MVP Bryce Harper suffered a devastating injury in Philadelphia’s victory over the San Diego Padres on Saturday night. Harper was hit in the thumb by an errant pitch from San Diego’s Blake Snell....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

Brittney Griner receives WNBA All-Star honor

Britney Griner remains detained in a Russian prison after allegedly being found with a marijuana concentrate in her luggage. However, that will not prevent her from being a presence at the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game. There were hopes that Griner would be released this month but her detention date was...
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

Acquiring Baker Mayfield would prove Seahawks aren’t punting on 2022

Tanking is an ugly word in sports. It’s one of the worst things you can accuse someone in athletics of doing. And yet, tanking happens all the time in plain sight. Franchises will call it “future financial flexibility,” “restructuring,” or “reloading.” It all means the same thing. Effectively giving up on a season, sometimes before it begins.
SEATTLE, WA
thecomeback.com

NBA world uninspired by Hornets coaching hire

After being spurned by Kenny Atkinson, the Charlotte Hornets have found their new head coach in one of their old ones. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on Friday that Steve Clifford, who coached the Hornets from 2013-2018, will return. To say that the NBA world was generally unimpressed by the...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy