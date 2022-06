Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Human Services Departments in conjunction with Second Harvest Food Bank and local churches are hosting the 2022 Kids Summer Food Program. No registration is required and all meals are free for children 18 and under. The feeding program launched on June 6 at several locations throughout Calcasieu Parish, with the last day being on Friday, June 29. Some sites serve just breakfast, lunch only, or both meals daily, Monday through Friday(schedules are listed below).

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO