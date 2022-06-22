ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierre, SD

Breitling: Ravnsborg impeachment was “right for the State of South Dakota”

By Jody Heemstra
drgnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe South Dakota Senate approved two articles of impeachment against Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg after a day-long session yesterday (June 21, 2022) at the state Capitol in Pierre. The vote was 24-9 on the first...

drgnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
drgnews.com

South Dakota republicans pick Jackley for AG; Oust Barnett and go with Johnson for Secretary of State

WATERTOWN, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Republicans looking to regroup after the ouster of the GOP attorney general gave their support for the job to a man with extensive experience in leading state and federal law enforcement agencies. Delegates at the Republican convention also bounced an incumbent. The group kicked off selections for key state offices by choosing former attorney general and U.S. attorney Marty Jackley to run for AG over Division of Criminal Investigation Director David Natvig. Jackley was succeeded in his last stint as attorney general by Jason Ravnsborg, who was removed from office last week. Delegates denied Secretary of State Steve Barnett the opportunity for a second term. Monae Johnson won after opposing online voting, online voter registration and online registration updates.
POLITICS
101.9 KELO-FM

South Dakota Republicans select nominees for the general election

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota Republicans held their GOP convention in Watertown this week. Saturday was spent choosing candidates to represent the party in the general election this fall. According to the South Dakota Republican Party’s Facebook page, Marty Jackley won the nomination for Attorney General over DCI Director David Natvig. Delegates bumped incumbent Steve Barnett, and voted in Monae Johnson as nominee for Secretary of State. Larry Rhoden gets the Republican party’s nod for Lt Governor.
WATERTOWN, SD
newscenter1.tv

ELECTION RESULTS: South Dakota Republican Convention

WATERTOWN, S.D. — Election results are in for three contested races for Attorney General, Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of State from the South Dakota Republican Convention in Watertown. In the race for Attorney General, Marty Jackley won the race, receiving 52.7% of the votes while David Natvig received the...
WATERTOWN, SD
drgnews.com

US Supreme Court Dobbs decision immediately makes abortion illegal in South Dakota; Noem, legislative leaders to hold Special Session

The United States Supreme Court announced today (June 24, 2022) it has overturned the landmark Roe vs. Wade decision that has provided Constitutional protection for the past 50 years for those seeking abortions. South Dakota’s trigger law (found in SDCL 22-17-5.1) provides that as of today, all abortions in the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pierre, SD
City
Miller, SD
Pierre, SD
Government
State
South Dakota State
City
Highmore, SD
KELOLAND TV

Haugaard takes on Rhoden for SDGOP’s second slot

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — A former speaker of the South Dakota House of Representatives declared Friday he will challenge the incumbent lieutenant governor for the Republican nomination. State Representative Steven Haugaard, a Sioux Falls lawyer, is taking on Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden, a rural Meade County rancher and welder,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sdpb.org

South Dakotans react to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

There’s widespread reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturns Roe v. Wade. In South Dakota, abortion is now illegal except to save the life of the mother. The high court's decision has resulted in a range of responses. Some people are concerned those who seek abortions and their providers will now be criminalized.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Haugaard’s bid tests Rhoden’s role with Noem

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem refused multiple requests from news organizations to face her challenger in a statewide debate or make a joint statewide appearance prior to the June 7 Republican primary election. She still won in a landslide, defeating state Representative Steven Haugaard for the nomination 91,661 to 28,315.
POLITICS
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Gov. Mills: ‘My veto pen will stand in the way of any effort to undermine, rollback, or outright eliminate the right to safe and legal abortion in Maine

Maine Governor Janet Mills issued the following June 24 statement on the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade:. “This decision is a fundamental assault on women’s rights and on reproductive freedom that will do nothing to stop abortion. In fact, it will only make abortion less safe and jeopardize the lives of women across the nation. In Maine, I will defend the right to reproductive health care with everything I have, and I pledge to the people of Maine that, so long as I am Governor, my veto pen will stand in the way of any effort to undermine, rollback, or outright eliminate the right to safe and legal abortion in Maine.”
MAINE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Boever
Person
Jason Ravnsborg
KELOLAND TV

Noem launches pregnancy site following Roe decision

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Noem has introduced a new website for pregnant people to locate resources in South Dakota. The website, Life.SD.gov, is meant to provide resources for parents, financial assistance and information on adoption according to the website. The page redirects users to crisis pregnancy centers,...
POLITICS
B102.7

How Was This Town Named ‘Most Boring’ in all of South Dakota?

South Dakota is full of great places to call "home". We have a little bit of everything here in the Mount Rushmore State. Sioux Falls is one of the fastest-growing cities, the Black Hills draw in millions of tourists every year, and the taxes are lower than just about anywhere. But every state has some spots that are less appealing than others, and the town Best Life Online named for South Dakota has some scratching their heads.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

Two South Dakota Counties Are among the Healthiest in America

A pair of Southeast South Dakota counties and one Northwest Iowa county are some of the biggest bastions of health in the United States. U.S News & World Report is out with its list of the 500 healthiest communities in America, based on data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
POLITICS
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin election investigator says he deleted records

MADISON, Wis. — The former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice hired to investigate President Joe Biden's victory in the battleground state testified Thursday that he routinely deleted records, and deactivated a personal email account, even after receiving open records requests.Michael Gableman testified in a court hearing about whether the person who hired him, Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, should face penalties after earlier being found in contempt for how he handled the records requests from American Oversight.Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn decided against penalizing Vos for contemp, but said she would determine later whether to penalize Vos for how he...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impeachment#Politics State#The South Dakota Senate#Ranvsborg
drgnews.com

South Dakota Board of Regents update policy for transferring credits

The South Dakota Board of Regents (BOR) has begun the process of revising its transfer policy to improve students’ ability to seamlessly move their earned credits between the state’s public universities and technical colleges. The efforts to revise the existing policy stems from the BOR’s newly adopted strategic plan objective of increasing transfer enrollment through improved access.
COLLEGES
B102.7

Upcoming South Dakota Event Getting Negative National Attention

An upcoming South Dakota event is generating some controversy online, six weeks before it is scheduled to take place. The inaugural Canton Civil War Days are set for August 13-14 on a 20-acre plot of land on the western edge of the city, but some are questioning why the event is even happening in an area that wasn't even a city during the Civil War.
CANTON, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
Nebraska Examiner

$2.38-per-gallon gasoline draws a crowd in Bellevue for AFP, Gov. Pete Ricketts

BELLEVUE, Nebraska — A driver in her 20s looked up from her phone and stared slack-jawed at the price of gasoline advertised Wednesday morning at the Speedy Gas N Shop in Bellevue. A woman hollered from a second car turning onto the street. She asked a man on the sidewalk whether the $2.38-per-gallon price was […] The post $2.38-per-gallon gasoline draws a crowd in Bellevue for AFP, Gov. Pete Ricketts appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
maciverinstitute.com

Marquette Poll: 95% of Wisconsinites Agree On One Thing

The highest rate of inflation in over 40 years has nearly everyone in Wisconsin united in worry. A new Marquette poll came out today, and while the numbers on the primary and general election match-ups are garnering most of the attention, the poll gave some insight on a number of policy issues we’d be remiss if we didn’t highlight.
MARQUETTE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy