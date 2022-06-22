ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans Residents Talk About Leaving City Because Of High Crime

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayor LaToya Cantrell says the city's top priority is fighting crime, but some New Orleans residents say they're thinking of...

Guest
3d ago

Please bring in a mayor that actually cares about the safety of the innocent public. The system is so broken, guys are out of jail fast after doing crimes in the city. I wish we had laws like some countries where pieces of garbage who want to Robb people or steel their cars are executed. But all we can do is hope for a better mayor and police chief to start off.

NOPD investigating four Saturday morning shootings; one on Bourbon Street, another downtown

NEW ORLEANS — Police in New Orleans are working on four shootings that happened overnight, including one that happened on the popular tourist spot, Bourbon Street. Around 3:36 a.m., officials received a call about a shooting on the 500 block of Bourbon Street. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to his body. He was transported to a local hospital for injuries.
NOLA.com

'It's hell back here': Residents of The Willows, site of 3 homicides last week, beg for help

Earlier this week, a white coroner's van pulled into The Willows Apartments in New Orleans East, passing a broken gate, an unmanned security booth and graffiti that proclaims “God Loves Every1.” In the trash-strewn courtyard, a 36-year-old man lay prone and bullet-riddled under the gaze of law enforcement officials and about two dozen loved ones and residents, including children.
fox8live.com

NOPD Chief makes a plea to gun owners after 2-year-old boy dies

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Chief Ferguson decided to make a plea to the public after what he calls a concerning trend of negligent homicides. Wednesday evening (June 22), a 2-year-old boy died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the 8600 block of Apple Street. He says the child’s parents were detained and questioned.
Woman shot, carjacked in New Orleans on Friday morning

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say a woman was hospitalized after she was shot and then carjacked in New Orleans on Friday morning. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened before 7:30 a.m. in the 8700 block of Aberdeen Street in the Little Woods area. Initial reports...
NOLA.com

Woman shot, then carjacked in Little Woods, police say

A woman was shot and then carjacked in Little Woods, New Orleans police said. Police responded to the aggravated battery by shooting in the 8700 block of Aberdeen Street at around 7:31 a.m. Friday. They said a woman was shot, then carjacked. Emergency Medical Services took her to a hospital.
Coroner identifies three men killed in New Orleans shootings

The Orleans Parish coroner's office has identified two more men who were killed in a 15-hour period this week at The Willows apartments complex in New Orleans East. On Wednesday at about 12:30 a.m., residents alerted police to the body of Dejaun Nelson, 19, in a parking lot of the complex in the 7000 block of Lawrence Street. That afternoon, police were summoned back to The Willows to find Antonio Thomas, 36, with an undetermined number of bullet wounds in the courtyard.
Man shot dead in Algiers, New Orleans police say

A man died in a shooting in Algiers Thursday just before noon, New Orleans police said. Officers responded to a shooting report around 11:57 a.m. at the 1600 block of Newton Street (map). They found a man who had sustained a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the location.
Cars
NOLA.com

Central City shooting kills man, New Orleans police say

A man was shot dead Wednesday afternoon in Central City, extending New Orleans' alarming plague of 2022 gun violence, police said. The Police Department said it learned of the shooting at 5:15 p.m., and that the victim was declared dead at the intersection of Simon Bolivar Avenue and Clio Street, one block upriver of the Pontchartrain Expressway.
In 15 hours, three men are shot dead at same New Orleans apartment complex, police say

Three men were shot to death in less than 15 hours on the same block in New Orleans East, police said Wednesday. The killings were reported at The Willows Apartments in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road, near the Lake Willow subdivision at the edge of the Little Woods area. The two-story beige complex's mildewed siding, graffiti, strewn garbage and plywood-boarded windows are testaments to the neglect that residents say lets crime fester.
