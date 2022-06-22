New Orleans Residents Talk About Leaving City Because Of High Crime
Mayor LaToya Cantrell says the city's top priority is fighting crime, but some New Orleans residents say they're thinking of...wrno.iheart.com
Mayor LaToya Cantrell says the city's top priority is fighting crime, but some New Orleans residents say they're thinking of...wrno.iheart.com
Please bring in a mayor that actually cares about the safety of the innocent public. The system is so broken, guys are out of jail fast after doing crimes in the city. I wish we had laws like some countries where pieces of garbage who want to Robb people or steel their cars are executed. But all we can do is hope for a better mayor and police chief to start off.
Comments / 13