The 17th Annual Beauregard Parish Watermelon Festival will take place from June 23 - 25 at the Beauregard Parish Fairgrounds (506 West Drive. Deridder, LA 74501) presented by the Beauregard Christian Women's Job Corps'(BCWJC). All proceeds from this family fun-filled event will help the BCWJC fund free services for women in need, such as the chance to gain a high school GED, learn job and life skills and help to develop spiritual and emotional growth. Director Peggy Renfrow, told the American Express that fundraisers like the Watermelon Fest help the nonprofit organization keep its doors open.

BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA ・ 5 DAYS AGO