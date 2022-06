Until last year, Chateau Ste. Michelle was to Washington wine as the sun is to the solar system. However, the star is shrinking. On Tuesday, Washington Wine Report's Sean Sullivan broke the news that CSM has put up for sale its 118-acre headquarters in Woodinville, a suburb of Seattle, and plans to move all of its winemaking to eastern Washington immediately.

