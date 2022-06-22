ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Silver Lake’s Bar Restaurant to Close, Saying it’s ‘Time to Get Off the Ride’

By Farley Elliott
Eater
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSilver Lake’s Bar Restaurant is closing permanently this weekend. The onetime Sunset Boulevard hotspot is calling it quits after a final service on Saturday, June 25. The surprise shutter was announced last night on Instagram, in a post that reads in part:. Thank you to all our customers,...

la.eater.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

LA’s Smoked Meat Superstar Heritage Barbecue Bringing Restaurant and Brewery to Oceanside

A Michelin-recognized restaurant known as one of the leaders of the burgeoning Los Angeles barbecue scene is heading to Oceanside. After operating as a wildly successful pop-up at regional Southern California breweries, Heritage Barbecue established its first restaurant in San Juan Capistrano in 2020, which was named one of “America’s Best New BBQ Spots” by Food & Wine Magazine and earned Bib Gourmand status in the 2021 Michelin Guide.
OCEANSIDE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Long Beach's Floating Playground Opens Today

If you're a fourth grader, nothing could be harder than seeing an inflatable floating playground about 30 feet from the shore -- especially during a heat wave. It's been sitting outside on the water, tantalizingly close to the Alamitos Beach shoreline, for more than a week, according to residents. "I...
LONG BEACH, CA
Eater

LA’s Newest Brazilian Restaurant Is a Cloud Kitchen Hidden Gem

A newcomer to LA’s growing Brazilian restaurant community, Sexy Beans, opened last month in the Culver City Cuisine ghost kitchen space on Selmaraine Drive, offering Brazilian rotisserie chicken, picanha plates, and feijoada for pick-up, delivery, or takeout orders. For first-time restaurateur and chef Simoni Siqueira, the stall that she runs along with her husband, Greg Johnson, in the narrow hallways lined with other cloud kitchens has provided an opportunity for the animated, enthusiastic Afro-Brazilian chef to learn the ropes of the restaurant business before she takes on a permanent, standalone location. “I think that if I can be successful, and reach customers with just the flavor of my food, adding the customer service element will be a lot easier,” says Siqueira, who hopes to wow LA diners with her feijoada, or black bean stew.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Restaurants
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Restaurants
Eater

A Killer Orange County Breakfast Burrito Hides at Home Depot

It’s been a long time since a breakfast burrito came along that could legitimately challenge Orange County’s holy trinity: Athenian #3 in Buena Park, Nate’s Korner in Santa Ana, and Nick’s Deli in Los Alamitos and Seal Beach. Now, there is a worthy contender, serving up some of OC’s best breakfast bites from a brown trailer at a Home Depot in Cypress.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
westsidetoday.com

Brentwood Oasis Mansion Lists for $48 Million

The Brentwood Oasis, a behemoth of a mansion owned by billionaire hedge fund manager Jeffrey Feinberg, has been listed for sale at $48 million after the complex’s completion as reported by Boss Hunting.com. The property is located at 1047 N. Bundy Drive in Brentwood and was a mansion built...
BRENTWOOD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bar Info#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Bar Restaurant#The Los Angeles Times
scvnews.com

Catch a Movie Under the Stars at Central Park

Catch a movie under the stars with your family and friends, all for free this summer at Central Park. City Cinemas in the Park, which will take place every two weeks in July and August, offers a new way to watch a movie with family and friends in Santa Clarita.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
kellysthoughtsonthings.com

6 Most Interesting Weekend Trip Ideas In South California

If you're looking for an interesting weekend getaway in Southern California, there are plenty of options. Whether you want to explore the desert landscape or experience the vibrant nightlife of Los Angeles, there's something for everyone. Here are just a few ideas to get you started:. Wine Tour in Temecula...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

How Deep-Pocketed Investors Backed Tartine’s Proliferation in Los Angeles

On the heels of an unfavorable profile in Bloomberg, local private-equity firm CIM Group is again in the news. This time, The New Yorker’s Anna Wiener is connecting the dots between the large developer and artisanal bakery Tartine. (Tartine’s founders, Elisabeth Prueitt and Chad Robertson, “are reluctant to talk about the company’s exact relationship with CIM,” according to the New Yorker story.) The private equity group, which manages about 30 billion dollars in assets, invested in Tartine’s cafe and bakery business, including five locations in Los Angeles (Silver Lake, Pasadena, West Adams, West Hollywood, Santa Monica). Some Tartine outlets are situated in a CIM-affiliated property; Jillian Ressler, the daughter of CIM’s founder Richard Ressler, is Tartine’s vice president of brand.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
californiahomedesign.com

A Wonderful Pasadena Compound In It’s Own Oak Grove, $8M￼

The globally influential multi-disciplinary design firm rossdesign sometimes flies under the radar, and residential design is just one facet of the firm’s wide-ranging practice. This well-considered and beautifully executed compound near Pasadena’s Rose Bowl is a perfect example of their signature style– a spare but warm minimalism in a setting of native plants.
PASADENA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

‘Dive-Bombing' Crows Are Attacking People in Hermosa Beach

People in Hermosa Beach are reporting an unusual problem at a popular park. They are being attacked by aggressive crows. The birds have made their home in the trees at Noble Park and are highly territorial, going after people and their dogs. "They're just coming out of the trees and...
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Hundreds of cars expected at San Fernando Valley Pride parade

On June 26, over 200 cars are expected to parade through the San Fernando Valley to celebrate Pride. The San Fernando Valley LGBTQ Center started the event three-years ago. The event begins at Van Nuys City Hall and ends at the Facey Medical Building parking lot in Mission Hills.
SOCIETY
easyreadernews.com

The murder in Noble Park, Hermosa Beach

Crows are protecting their nests, bird expert Bob Shanman says. Danielle Cohen had just opened her father Harold’s La Playita restaurant for breakfast, when a frightened man ran in from the street. He told her he was being chased by crows. Cohen was not surprised. La Playita, on 14th...
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
todaynationnews.com

The monthly rent for a room in Southern California is only 600 yuan. Although the house is fully furnished, it is dumb

Recently, a Southern California resident posted rental information on the Internet. The monthly rent of 600 Yuan sounds quite affordable, but netizens who click through to see it might be in for a surprise. The rental advertisement has also given rise to heated discussions among many netizens, who took the opportunity to complain that as the housing problem becomes more and more serious, renting a house in big cities is more expensive and difficult. It is done.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy