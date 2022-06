Ground broke on Wednesday at a new 197,000 square foot life sciences building under construction in Seattle at the foot of the Space Needle. The building, at the site of a former McDonald’s in the city’s South Lake Union neighborhood, is slated for completion in early 2024. The space will help ease the high demand for lab space in a sector that has expanded rapidly over the last few years.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO