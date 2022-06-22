Kacey Musgraves Releases Angelic Rendition Of Elvis’ “Can’t Help Falling in Love” For New Biopic Soundtrack

This one’s already on repeat.

Kacey Musgraves just released the full, studio version of her reimagined version of Elvis’ iconic #1 hit “Can’t Help Falling in Love.”

And I had a feeling she would nail her cover, considering that she has one of the most pure and simple voices in all of music. They kept the production super simple and mellow, and she sounds pretty much perfect on this classic track.

It’s one of the new tunes that will be featured on the Elvis movie soundtrack, along with a wide variety of other artists from across musical genres including Eminem, Doja Cat, Ceelo Green, Jack White, Stevie Nicks, Swae Lee, Diplo, Yola and tons more, in addition to featuring several Elvis originals.

Kacey shared her thoughts on a recent Instagram post, saying that it’s one of her favorite songs of all time, and that she was honored to have been part of the movie in such a significant way… and they also got it on the very first take, which is nothing short of impressive:

“‘Some things are meant to be..’ Re-imagining one of the most iconic songs in history was such an honor and adventure. This is one of those songs that will always stand the test of flash and trends.

One that feels like there couldn’t possibly have been a time when it didn’t exist. Ian Fitchuk and I sat down at the piano and this was our first take. Recorded by Daniel Tashian in his home studio/produced by us three + the great Baz Luhrmann.

You can hear my version of “Can’t Help Falling in Love” on the soundtrack and in the movie June 24th.”

Of course, the original tune was recorded by Elvis Presley for his 1961 Blue Hawaii album, and was written by Hugo Peretti, Luigi Creatore and George David Weiss. It eventually peaked at #2 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1962.

Though nothing will ever truly compare to the original, I have to say, she was the perfect pick for this song and sounds angelic here, and you can hear how much it meant to her to get to record this song for such a huge project and massive movie.

Her new video also features footage of Elvis (Austin Butler) and Priscilla (Olivia DeJonge) from the new film, which is out everywhere this Friday, June 24th.

I can’t wait to hear her on the big screen this weekend:

They’ve also put out a few other songs ahead of the movie’s release this weekend, including “Tupelo Shuffle (ft. Gary Clark and Austin Butler)” by Diplo and Swae Lee, “If I Can Dream” by Måneskin and “Vegas” by Doja Cat.

“Tupelo Shuffle”

“If I Can Dream”