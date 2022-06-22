ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Kacey Musgraves Releases Angelic Rendition Of Elvis’ “Can’t Help Falling in Love” For New Biopic Soundtrack

By Casey Young
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xEYDF_0gImKC5H00

This one’s already on repeat.

Kacey Musgraves just released the full, studio version of her reimagined version of Elvis’ iconic #1 hit “Can’t Help Falling in Love.”

And I had a feeling she would nail her cover, considering that she has one of the most pure and simple voices in all of music. They kept the production super simple and mellow, and she sounds pretty much perfect on this classic track.

It’s one of the new tunes that will be featured on the Elvis movie soundtrack, along with a wide variety of other artists from across musical genres including Eminem, Doja Cat, Ceelo Green, Jack White, Stevie Nicks, Swae Lee, Diplo, Yola and tons more, in addition to featuring several Elvis originals.

Kacey shared her thoughts on a recent Instagram post, saying that it’s one of her favorite songs of all time, and that she was honored to have been part of the movie in such a significant way… and they also got it on the very first take, which is nothing short of impressive:

“‘Some things are meant to be..’ Re-imagining one of the most iconic songs in history was such an honor and adventure. This is one of those songs that will always stand the test of flash and trends.

One that feels like there couldn’t possibly have been a time when it didn’t exist. Ian Fitchuk and I sat down at the piano and this was our first take. Recorded by Daniel Tashian in his home studio/produced by us three + the great Baz Luhrmann.

You can hear my version of “Can’t Help Falling in Love” on the soundtrack and in the movie June 24th.”

Of course, the original tune was recorded by Elvis Presley for his 1961 Blue Hawaii album, and was written by Hugo Peretti, Luigi Creatore and George David Weiss. It eventually peaked at #2 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1962.

Though nothing will ever truly compare to the original, I have to say, she was the perfect pick for this song and sounds angelic here, and you can hear how much it meant to her to get to record this song for such a huge project and massive movie.

Her new video also features footage of Elvis (Austin Butler) and Priscilla (Olivia DeJonge) from the new film, which is out everywhere this Friday, June 24th.

I can’t wait to hear her on the big screen this weekend:

They’ve also put out a few other songs ahead of the movie’s release this weekend, including “Tupelo Shuffle (ft. Gary Clark and Austin Butler)” by Diplo and Swae Lee, “If I Can Dream” by Måneskin and “Vegas” by Doja Cat.

“Tupelo Shuffle”

“If I Can Dream”

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Riley Keough Calls Experiencing ‘Elvis’ Biopic With Mom and Grandmother ‘Overwhelming’

Baz Luhrmann’s new Elvis Presley biopic, Elvis, starring Austin Butler just premiered in theaters this week. However, before the brand new film even dropped, it had already begun to receive massive praise. Elvis saw critical acclaim, yes, but it also earned Priscilla Presley and their daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s love. Now though, after the film premiered at Cannes and then, afterward, Graceland, Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter Riley Keough said experiencing the biopic alongside her mother and grandmother as a family was both special and “overwhelming.”
MOVIES
TODAY.com

Is Austin Butler actually singing in 'Elvis'?

How do you become a rock legend? Heading into the role of Elvis Presley for Baz Luhrmann's biopic, Austin Butler told TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb that he "tried everything." "Everything," it turns out, includes singing: Butler's actual voice is featured in the movie. According to Entertainment Weekly,...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

The Elvis Business Is Booming Into the Billions

Of all the songs the Elvis filmmakers ran by Peter Raleigh for publishing approval, one jumped out at him: “Cotton Candy Land,” a 1963 ballad Elvis Presley sang to a sleeping girl in It Happened at the World’s Fair. “It’s an unexpected choice for an Elvis biopic,” says Raleigh, co-president of Raleigh Music Group, which administers 25% of Presley’s song catalog, who approved the Stevie Nicks and Chris Isaak cover for the film. “But it does work for the context.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ceelo Green
Person
Eminem
Person
Baz Luhrmann
Person
Austin Butler
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Olivia Dejonge
Person
Diplo
Person
Jack White
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Elvis
Person
Swae Lee
Person
Doja Cat
Person
Stevie Nicks
Daily Mail

'I miss him, we all miss him': Sir Elton John dedicates his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set

Sir Elton John dedicated his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set on Friday night. The star, 75, introducing the track - which found a second wave of success in 1991 as a live cover version between Sir Elton and Michael - saying he 'misses' the singer.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Lisa Marie Presley Says It Breaks Her Heart Son Benjamin Keough ‘Isn’t Here to See’ ‘Elvis’ Biopic

After months of waiting and heaping praise from Elvis Presley‘s daughter Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis hits theaters on Friday. Presley’s daughter viewed the film earlier this month during a special screening. Since then, she’s had nothing but positive things to say about it, as has her daughter Riley Keough. Now though, just days before the biopic becomes available to the public, the King of Rock N’ Roll’s daughter shared that it breaks her heart that her son Benjamin Keough “isn’t here to see” his grandfather’s newest portrayal.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angelic#Blue Hawaii#Yola
TMZ.com

John Lennon Allegedly Had Affair with Teenage Assistant Set Up by Yoko Ono

John Lennon allegedly had an affair with an assistant who was 10 years his junior and it was all Yoko Ono's idea ... according to a new documentary. According to "The Lost Weekend: A Love Story," a doc that just premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival ... John had an affair in the 1970s with his assistant, May Pang.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vibe

Drake Names Tristan Thompson His Best Man As He Weds 23 Brides In “Falling Back” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Drake has finally “settled down” and “tied the knot,” but, not in the traditional sense. The Toronto-bred musician walked down the aisle to “marry” 23 different women in the music video for his latest single, “Falling Back.” The uptempo song is featured on his surprise album Honestly Nevermind released last Friday (June 17). In the Director X-directed video, the dapper groom is given a pep talk by NBA player and fellow Toronto native Tristan Thompson whose public dating profile adds humor to the fictional nuptials. The two men are real-life friends who have been seen...
MUSIC
Us Weekly

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock’s Blended Family Album Ahead of Split: Movie Premieres, Music Videos and More

Full house! Kelly Clarkson loved sharing her family of six’s sweetest moments on social media ahead of her and husband Brandon Blackstock's June 2020 split. The Voice judge and the talent manager tied the knot in Tennessee in October 2013 after two years of dating. Blackstock already shared two children, Savannah and Seth, with his ex-wife, Melissa […]
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Did Linda Reagan Actress Amy Carlson Leave the Show?

She was the wife of Daniel Reagan on “Blue Bloods,” and here is why Linda Reagan actress Amy Carlson decided to leave the series after seven seasons. Express reports that she was married to one of the leading “Blue Bloods” characters, Carlson’s Linda was a “recurring” character. But for the show’s first season. Carlson went on to be part of the also starring cast for seasons two until four. Although she finally became a main cast member for the fifth season. However, her character ended up dying in a plane crash during the show’s eighth season premiere.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Opens Up About Her Marriage, Says She & Mike Fisher Make ‘Such a Great Team’

Carrie Underwood recently opened up about her marriage, heaping praise on her husband Mike Fisher ahead of Father’s Day. The two have been married for nearly 12 years and have two sons together; 7-year-old Isaiah and 3-year-old Jacob. Fisher is a former NHL player for the Ottawa Senators and Nashville Predators. He retired in 2018, and he, Underwood, and their boys live in their dream home on a Tennessee ranch.
RELATIONSHIPS
Whiskey Riff

Waylon Jennings Talks Nashville In 1983: “Every Once In A While, Somebody Accidentally Does Something Fantastic”

Is there a cooler dude that ever walked the Earth?. I stumbled upon some old Waylon Jennings interviews from back in the day, and this one is downright hysterical. Joking about Charlie Daniels doing Skoal commercials, taking shots at the Nashville machine, girls taking their clothes off at festivals, Hells Angels and more, it’s fantastic.
NASHVILLE, TN
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

156K+
Followers
10K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy