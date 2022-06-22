Local Business Spotlight: Silver King Coffee

PARK CITY, Utah. Silver King Coffee is Park City’s only drive-thru coffee shop, complete with healthy treats. The old town-based coffee purveyor has over a decade of experience serving refreshments to its loyal customers.

Silver King Coffee is a joint venture between husband and wife Ben and Kristie Buehner.

It took them over two years to negotiate a lease on Kearns Blvd and get the approvals to open up the “miners shack” coffee shop.

“We opened Silver King Coffee in June of 2011,” Kristie said, “My inspiration to open Silver King came simply from seeing a need in the community and the desire for myself, having babies at the time, to have the convenience of a drive-thru coffee shop with healthy food choices.”

In 2020 the drive-thru had to change locations. So Kristie and Ben decided to move the whole building.

“We picked up our original shop, put it on a flatbed trailer, and drove it down the street to our new permanent home at 1450 Snow Creek Drive near The Market grocery store. That was an exciting day!” Kristie exclaims, “We have loved our new location and now have a fast drive-thru and a wonderful patio with a walk-up window to serve customers that have time to hang out with us and enjoy their coffee in a beautiful setting.”

The menu features an array of hot and cold beverages, pastries from local bakeries, and seasonal delights like frozen strawberry lemonade and Park City Powder Cups (aka shave ice). Kristie’s top recommendation is her daily ritual.

“My favorite item on our menu is the “Beauty Rush Coffee,” as it is what I drink every day. The Beauty Rush is kind of like a coffee smoothie, for lack of a better description. Hot drip coffee with grass-fed butter, MCT oil, collagen, pearl powder, and a splash of oat milk all blended together. It’s creamy, yummy, anti-aging, and gives you sustained energy,” she explains.

For Kristie and Ben, what they love most about operating a Park City business is providing a positive community gathering place. “I love seeing our friends and who is who in the community through the Silver King window day in and day out,” she said, “People have a lot to juggle in their lives, and we love to be the one place they can fit in during their busy day and get a smile and a yummy coffee and treat. Life can be hard and serious, and we want to be the light, fun part of our customer’s day.”

