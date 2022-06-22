ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jessica Chastain Played Donald Trump’s Sister for Free in ‘Armageddon Time’

By Manori Ravindran
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L5gAW_0gImIYKR00

Click here to read the full article.

Jessica Chastain turned down a fee for her surprise cameo as Donald Trump’s politician sister, Maryanne Trump, in James Gray’s “Armageddon Time” — but she had one condition.

The actor told Variety that she agreed to play a small part in the Focus Features movie, but only if her involvement was never formally announced.

“Armageddon Time” is based on writer-director Gray’s own childhood in the early 1980s at the Kew-Forest School in New York City — where Donald Trump also attended in his youth. Co-starring Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong as the film’s young protagonist Paul’s parents, and Anthony Hopkins as his grandfather, the film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last month where Chastain’s cameo surprised audiences .

“When James reached out to me, I hadn’t read anything yet, and I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll do it,’ because he told me it’s his story. I love when someone wants to tell a personal story,” said Chastain, who was speaking to Variety in London as part of a Paramount+ event for her new TV series with Michael Shannon, “George & Tammy.”

“I committed to it way before. I actually did it for free. They sent me an offer and I said, ‘No, no, put the money back into the movie. I’m just going to do it for free. The only thing I ask — the only thing I would like — is for it to be never announced that I am in this movie.'”

Chastain plays a guest lecturer at a private school where Paul matriculates mid-film. She lectures the privileged boys and girls about the value of ambition in a Phyllis Schlafly-esque beehive. Trump worked as a United States Attorney in the 1970s in New Jersey, and was named by President Ronald Reagan to a seat on the U.S. District Court for New Jersey in 1983. She was named to the Third Circuit Court of Appeals in 1999.

Gray told Screen Daily in 2021 that the role of Trump was originally meant to be played by Cate Blanchett, but the actor later dropped out of the project.

Chastain explained that her reasoning for not being announced comes down to finding herself in situations “where I’m doing a one-day role somewhere and then it’s, like, everywhere . At one point, I did one thing and I’m on a poster for a preview of this [project]. And then if a scene doesn’t work in the movie, it looks ridiculous.

“So I said, ‘Do me a favor, the only thing I ask is don’t ever say that I’m in the movie and I’ll do it for free. I’m happy to be there. And that way you can cut me out, or whatever. You can do whatever you want with your film and not feel beholden to anything.’ So that’s why probably it was such a surprise. It was a surprise for me. I was like, ‘Oh I’m in it? Cool.’ But yeah, it was nice to hear that people reacted very positively in Cannes.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Christian Bale Still Hasn’t Seen ‘The Batman,’ Says Robert Pattinson Is an ‘Absolutely Wonderful Actor’

Click here to read the full article. Christian Bale says he hasn’t watched “The Batman”… yet. “I still haven’t seen it. I will see it,” Bale told Variety during Thursday’s “Thor: Love and Thunder” premiere at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. “Listen mate, it’s amazing how few films I see. Every director I work with, I’ve seen a couple of their films and they’re always looking at me going, ‘Are you kidding?’ I like to really savor films and I don’t watch too many. But I will, I certainly will. Robert is an absolutely wonderful actor. We bumped into each other,...
MOVIES
Variety

How Scarlett Johansson, Jessica Chastain, Camila Cabello and More Have Spoken Out on Abortion Rights

Click here to read the full article. This Friday saw the Supreme Court officially overturn Roe v. Wade, in a landmark decision effectively reversing federal protection of abortion. The news prompted widespread condemnations from across Hollywood, with many notable celebrities decrying the limitation of abortion rights and people’s right to choose. Hollywood has long been vocal about the importance of abortion rights, with celebrities speaking out against attempts to limit reproductive rights in the United States. Rita Moreno shared a horrific story about her botched abortion procedure done before the 1973 law. In light of the decision made by the Supreme...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie – Julia Roberts’ Star Power Keeps Her Within Emmy Reach for ‘Gaslit’

Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Madly Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman’ Set to Hit Shelves in October

Click here to read the full article. Henry Holt publishers has announced it will be releasing “Madly Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman,” a collection of Rickman’s handwritten diaries, on October 18. Rickman wrote his diaries with the intention of future publication, and by the time of his death in 2016, they totaled 27 volumes. Now, his collection has been edited into a single volume. The diaries paint a deep portrait of a renowned actor, a political activist, an avid traveler and a devoted friend. Starting in the early ’90s and kept for the rest of his life, the diaries offer new insight...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Variety

Center Theatre Group to Host Productions of ‘1776,’ ‘Ain’t Too Proud,’ Cecily Strong Play in New Season

Click here to read the full article. Los Angeles’ Center Theater Group will host two world premieres, a West Coast bow, a U.S. launch and several classics and modern hits for its 2022-23 season. The initial programming lineup for the next season of the theater group, which operates the Ahmanson and the Mark Taper Forum, was announced on Thursday by managing director and CEO Meghan Pressman, producing director Douglas C. Baker and associate artistic directors Luis Alfaro, Lindsay Allbaugh, Tyrone Davis, Neel Keller and Kelley Kirkpatrick. The Taper’s season will open with “The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe,”...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Brad Pitt reveals he suffers prosopagnosia: “Nobody believes me”

Brad Pitt apparently thinks that he may suffer from undiagnosed “face blindness,” which he says would explain why he struggles to remember people and can come off as “remote and aloof”.The Lost City star, 58, opened up about his possible medical condition, and the impact it may have on his reputation, in a recent interview with GQ.According to Pitt, who has never been formally diagnosed with prosopagnosia, which the NHS describes as a condition where you “cannot recognise people’s faces,” he has difficulty remembering new people and recognising their faces, especially in social settings such as parties.The limitation worries...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

John Lennon Allegedly Had Affair with Teenage Assistant Set Up by Yoko Ono

John Lennon allegedly had an affair with an assistant who was 10 years his junior and it was all Yoko Ono's idea ... according to a new documentary. According to "The Lost Weekend: A Love Story," a doc that just premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival ... John had an affair in the 1970s with his assistant, May Pang.
MUSIC
WWD

Jennifer Aniston Embraces Minimalist Dressing to Honor Father John Aniston With Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award

Click here to read the full article. Before Jennifer Aniston rose to fame on “Friends,” her father John Aniston was a daytime television staple on “Days of Our Lives.” After almost four decades on the popular soap opera, John Aniston received a Lifetime Achievement Award during the 2022 Daytime Emmys on Friday. So happy that Jennifer Aniston has a video speech to honor her father John Aniston with this award! #Days #DaytimeEmmys pic.twitter.com/IHQwtsXKGWMore from WWDAriana Grande's Most Stylish Moments: PHOTOSNatalie Portman, Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson at 'Thor: Love and Thunder' L.A. PremierePhotos from 'The Terminal List' Premiere — Queen of Receipts (Tia)...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gillian Anderson
Person
Jessica Chastain
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Michael Shannon
Person
Cate Blanchett
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Anthony Hopkins
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
Anne Hathaway
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes#New York City#Focus Features#Kew Forest School#Paramount
thesource.com

Denzel Washington & Dakota Fanning Will Reunite In ‘Equalizer 3’

Announced the third installment in The Equalizer franchise, starring award-winning actor Denzel Washington, was in the works in January. Joining the trilogy is former Washington co-star and well-known actress Dakota Fanning, Deadline reports. Washington and Fanning will reunite after nearly 20 years of starring opposite each other in the 2004...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Chris Evans Is ‘Frustrated’ Same-Sex Kiss in ‘Lightyear’ Is Up for Debate, Banned in Saudi Arabia

Click here to read the full article. Chris Evans has no time for the debate over the same-sex kiss in “Lightyear.” The MCU alum voices the titular Buzz Lightyear in the Disney/Pixar animated film, in theaters June 17. Uzo Aduba plays fellow scientist Hawthorne, who is married to another woman. A kiss between her and her wife was cut from the film and later reinstated amid the “Don’t Say Gay” bill-backing backlash toward Disney. The film is currently banned from release in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait due to LGBTQ+ themes — not unexpected over some Middle Eastern...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Riley Keough, Lisa Marie & Priscilla Presley Unite For ‘Elvis’ Film Premiere In Rare Photos

Elvis Presley‘s ex-wife Priscilla Presley, his daughter Lisa Marie Presley, and his granddaughter Riley Keough united for the latest Elvis film premiere. The three-generation trio appeared at the Graceland premiere of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie in Memphis, Tennessee on Saturday (June 11.) Riley, 33, Lisa Marie, 54, and Priscilla, 77, all wore coordinating dark black outfits for their very-rare joint red carpet appearance.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

‘General Hospital,’ ‘Kelly Clarkson Show’ Top Winners at Daytime Emmys 2022: Full List

Click here to read the full article. “General Hospital” was the big winner on Friday night at the 49th annual Daytime Emmys, winning five awards — including daytime drama — as the telecast returned to a live, in-person event. The day’s news — the overturn of Roe v. Wade and the assault on women’s rights by a rogue Supreme Court – threatened to overshadow the event. But the two-hour telecast, hosted by “Entertainment Tonight” anchors Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner for the first time, kicked off without a hitch from the Pasadena Convention Center. “General Hospital’s” Daytime Emmys also including supporting...
TV SHOWS
Variety

Mighty Natalie Portman: How She Emerged From the Marvel Sidelines to Wield Thor’s Hammer

Click here to read the full article. It wasn’t just that Natalie Portman packed on so much muscle she could arm-wrestle Captain America. It’s that she’d never been asked to do it before. Throughout her 30-year career, Portman has grown accustomed to exploiting her lean five-foot-three frame, most memorably in her Oscar-winning performance as an obsessive, spindle-thin ballet dancer in 2010’s “Black Swan.” As the brilliant astrophysicist Jane Foster in 2011’s “Thor” and 2013’s “Thor: The Dark World,” she spends much of her screen time in varying states of dewy-eyed peril or with her head craned at a substantial angle to...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

68K+
Followers
55K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy