ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caledonia, MN

Legion Baseball picks up three wins

The Caledonia Argus
The Caledonia Argus
 3 days ago

By Brad Augedahl

Legion Baseball Coach

C

aledonia Legion Post 191 opened the season at home versus Spring Grove on June 6.

Starting pitcher Tristan Augedahl held Spring Grove scoreless for the first two innings while striking out 6. Kyle Bechtel led off the bottom of the second inning for Post 191 with a walk. Gabe Morey followed with a base hit and Bechtel scored on a Hunter Goetzinger RBI grounder for a 1-0 lead.

Bechtel led off the fourth inning with a double and eventually scored on a Morey SAC fly to push the lead to 2-0. That is all the offense that was needed as Thane Meiners came on to pitch the final 5 innings of shutout baseball to pick up the win as Caledonia hung on for the 2-0 win. Meiners ended up allowing only one hit and striking out 8. Bechtel led the offense with a double and 2 runs scored.

Caledonia traveled to Preston on June 9 to take on Lanesboro. Kyle Bechtel led off the top of the second with a walk. Ben Stemper, Tucker Ginter and Payton Konz all followed with RBI base hits and Brady Augedahl and Thane Meiners drew walks as Post 191 held a quick 4-0 lead.

Caledonia added a pair of runs in the 7th inning on hits by Konz and Brady Augedahl and a walks to Ayden Goetzinger and Tucker Ginther to complete the scoring in the 6-1 win. Tristan Augedahl picked up the win, throwing 6 innings, allowing no runs and striking out 14. Brady Augedahl pitched the final inning, allowing 1 run and striking out 2. Konz paced the offense with a pair of hits and 2 RBI’s.

Post 191 completed the week by traveling to St. Charles on June 16. Brady Augedahl led off the top of the first with a walk, advanced to third on a Thane Meiners base hit and scored on a Gabe Morey SAC fly for a 1-0 lead.

Tristan Augedahl started off the fourth with a base hit to left, Brady Augedahl got beaned and Thane Meiners and Kyle Bechtel followed with RBI base hits. After walks to Gabe Morey and Ben Stemper, Drew Yahnke added two more runs on the scoreboard with a base hit and Post 191 would now lead 7-2.

Caledonia added four more runs in the seventh on hits by Brady Augedahl and back to back doubles by Meiners and Bechtel as Post 191 was victorious with a 10-2 win. Tristan Augedahl pitched 6 innings to get the win, allowing 2 runs and striking out 13. Brady Augedahl pitched the final frame, striking out 2. Meiners lead the offense with 3 hits, Tristan Augedahl and Bechtel each had 2 hits.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Caledonia, MN
Sports
City
Caledonia, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Spring Grove, MN
City
Preston, MN
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Coach#Legion Baseball#Post 191#Bechtel#Rbi
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Caledonia Argus

The Caledonia Argus

Caledonia, MN
27
Followers
112
Post
878
Views
ABOUT

The Caledonia Argus is the premier source for local news coverage of Houston County since 1872. Publishing on Wednesdays with 24/7 local coverage found online at www.hometownargus.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/caledonia/

Comments / 0

Community Policy