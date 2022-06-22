Legion Baseball picks up three wins

By Brad Augedahl

Legion Baseball Coach

C

aledonia Legion Post 191 opened the season at home versus Spring Grove on June 6.

Starting pitcher Tristan Augedahl held Spring Grove scoreless for the first two innings while striking out 6. Kyle Bechtel led off the bottom of the second inning for Post 191 with a walk. Gabe Morey followed with a base hit and Bechtel scored on a Hunter Goetzinger RBI grounder for a 1-0 lead.

Bechtel led off the fourth inning with a double and eventually scored on a Morey SAC fly to push the lead to 2-0. That is all the offense that was needed as Thane Meiners came on to pitch the final 5 innings of shutout baseball to pick up the win as Caledonia hung on for the 2-0 win. Meiners ended up allowing only one hit and striking out 8. Bechtel led the offense with a double and 2 runs scored.

Caledonia traveled to Preston on June 9 to take on Lanesboro. Kyle Bechtel led off the top of the second with a walk. Ben Stemper, Tucker Ginter and Payton Konz all followed with RBI base hits and Brady Augedahl and Thane Meiners drew walks as Post 191 held a quick 4-0 lead.

Caledonia added a pair of runs in the 7th inning on hits by Konz and Brady Augedahl and a walks to Ayden Goetzinger and Tucker Ginther to complete the scoring in the 6-1 win. Tristan Augedahl picked up the win, throwing 6 innings, allowing no runs and striking out 14. Brady Augedahl pitched the final inning, allowing 1 run and striking out 2. Konz paced the offense with a pair of hits and 2 RBI’s.

Post 191 completed the week by traveling to St. Charles on June 16. Brady Augedahl led off the top of the first with a walk, advanced to third on a Thane Meiners base hit and scored on a Gabe Morey SAC fly for a 1-0 lead.

Tristan Augedahl started off the fourth with a base hit to left, Brady Augedahl got beaned and Thane Meiners and Kyle Bechtel followed with RBI base hits. After walks to Gabe Morey and Ben Stemper, Drew Yahnke added two more runs on the scoreboard with a base hit and Post 191 would now lead 7-2.

Caledonia added four more runs in the seventh on hits by Brady Augedahl and back to back doubles by Meiners and Bechtel as Post 191 was victorious with a 10-2 win. Tristan Augedahl pitched 6 innings to get the win, allowing 2 runs and striking out 13. Brady Augedahl pitched the final frame, striking out 2. Meiners lead the offense with 3 hits, Tristan Augedahl and Bechtel each had 2 hits.