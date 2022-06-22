ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Gross Reservoir Closed To Recreation After Deadly Accident

CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Gross Reservoir will be closed to recreation for several weeks. This comes after last week’s deadly accident at the reservoir’s expansion project.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zTanm_0gImHXTv00

(credit CBS)

A dump truck carrying 7,000 pounds of rocks got too close to the edge of the road, the road collapsed, sending the dump truck rolling downhill into the water. The large dump truck loaded with approximately 7000 pounds of rock tumbled over rocks and trees into water about 35 feet deep.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47H5to_0gImHXTv00

(credit: CBS)

The driver, an engineer with six years of experience, worked for contractor Kiewit Barnard Construction. The vehicle is part of the Gross Reservoir Expansion Project that is being conducted to increase the capacity of the reservoir that supplies Denver Water. The nearly half billion dollar project calls for increasing the capacity of the reservoir by enlarging the dam and raising the potential water level. It is still five years from completion. Current reservoir capacity is about 42,000 acre feet of water. The project will increase that by 77,000 acre feet. (An acre foot is about 326,000 gallons.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AvbRX_0gImHXTv00

(credit: CBS)

Denver Water said that the first step to removing the equipment from the reservoir is to complete a survey of the area before the truck can be removed with minimal impact to the reservoir.

The closure includes on-water recreation, hiking and picnicking.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

'Non-survivable' evacuation routes exist in Colorado’s most wildfire-prone areas

About a 45-minute drive west from downtown Denver, nestled in the shadow of Mount Evans, Evergreen flourishes as one of the gems of the Rocky Mountains. Its dense pine forests give way to craggy ridges that look down on creek beds winding through the dozens of Evergreen’s mountain neighborhoods, all centered on an alpine lake whose nearby landscape is dotted by boutiques, restaurants and bars.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Timberline Fire Protection Truck Rolls Over

GILPIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A firetruck with the Timberline Fire Protection District rolled over on Saturday morning. The driver suffered minor injuries. (credit: Gilpin County) The Timberline Fire Protection District employee was driving north on Highway 119 past Highway 46 in a water tender. The employee attempted to pull off the right side of the road and that’s when the truck rolled. The driver was rushed to the hospital with minor injuries. The incident is being investigated.
GILPIN COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Accidents
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
City
Boulder, CO
Denver, CO
Accidents
CBS Denver

Making Safer Connections Along The High Line Canal

DENVER (CBS4) – The High Line Canal runs 71-miles along the Front Range, and in places it crosses some pretty major roads. One of the key goals of the Plan for the High Line Canal is to make those crossings as safe as possible.  Now bikers, walkers, runners, and all trail users have a continual path under Parker Road at Mississippi in Denver.  “This was a really challenging intersection,” said Josh Phillips, Director of Planning and Implementation for the High Line Canal Conservancy. (credit CBS) Trail users would have to cross a turn lane on Mississippi, and then cross 5-lanes of traffic on Parker Road...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Mountain lion caught on camera in downtown Denver

DENVER — Downtown Denver residents may catch a glimpse of a four-legged creature that found its way into the Mile High City. 9NEWS viewer Scott Harris caught a mountain lion on a security camera Thursday night at his Lower Highland home. It didn't seem to be up to any...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gross Reservoir#Denver Water#Water Level#Accident
CBS Denver

Golden Cancels Fireworks Display Due To Fire Danger

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– The City of Golden has canceled its fireworks display due to fire danger but will continue with its annual 4th of July Festival in Lions Park. The festival is from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. All fireworks are illegal in the City of Golden including Roman candles, smoke bombs, and sparklers. (credit: CBS) Castle Rock, Lakewood, Englewood, Littleton and Sheridan also canceled their fireworks shows this year. The festival offers the opportunity for the community to get together at Lions Park on 10th Street to enjoy food, fun and live music. People are encouraged to bring their own picnic or get...
GOLDEN, CO
9NEWS

Firefighters extinguish trash fire in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Firefighters responded to a trash fire in north Denver on Friday morning. Adams County Fire Rescue said its crews were dispatched to a "large trash fire" and got it under control in the area of North Washington Street and East 53rd Avenue before 8:30 a.m. Friday.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Fireworks Are Illegal In Denver, Many Colorado Communities

DENVER (CBS4)– First responders are looking ahead to the 4th of July holiday when many people celebrate America’s independence. It is also a time when many people celebrate with fireworks. (credit: CBS) The Denver Fire Department wants to remind residents that fireworks are illegal in the City and County of Denver and many more communities across Colorado. Firefighters also want to remind Coloradans that some fireworks purchased in other states are illegal in our state. “It’s not a right , it’s not a privilege, we as a community must work together to ensure our family, our friends, our neighbors are safe,” said Denver Fire...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
OutThere Colorado

[BREAKING] Police standoff shuts down highway in Colorado mountain town

UPDATE 2:25 PM: A report from Summit Daily stated that the case involved a person with an arrest warrant. It was determined they were not at the scene. UPDATE 12:00 PM: This road has since reopened. More details about the reason behind the closure will likely emerge in upcoming hours and days. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, police activity has shut down Colorado 9 in both directions at...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

New Tree Replaces Fallen One In Olde Town Arvada

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– A new tree has been planted in Olde Town Arvada. It was last December when the tree in the town square toppled over. (credit: Arvada Farmer’s Market) The tree was decorated for Christmas when the wind blew it over. No one was injured when the tree fell. (credit: CBS) The new tree is not small, and it’s a nice replacement to the town square.
ARVADA, CO
broomfieldenterprise.com

Driver in fatal Broomfield crash cited with careless driving

The driver of the Dodge Ram truck involved in the two-vehicle crash that killed a man at 144th Avenue and Lowell Boulevard on Wednesday has been cited by the Broomfield Police Department with careless driving resulting in death. Esteban Ramirez-Perez, 44, was cited Thursday night, according to BPD Public Information...
BROOMFIELD, CO
CBS Denver

Helena Syrovatkova Charged For Her Role In Tally Ho Fire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)  – The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office has charged a resident of unincorporated Boulder County for her role in the Tally Ho Trail Fire. The grass fire burned just under 10 acres south of the Twin Lakes neighborhood in Gunbarrel on April 19. (credit: CBS) Helena Syrovatkova, 48, has been charged with firing woods or prairie for causing the fire, which is a petty offense. Investigators said that Syrovatkova had lit a fire in a metal backyard fire pit the night before and she had extinguished it the same evening. The next day, the day of the fire, she thought...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Neighborhood icon Bonnie Brae Tavern closes after 88 years

DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) – Saturday marked the end of an era for a major staple in Denver’s Bonnie Brae neighborhood.  After 88 years in business, the Bonnie Brae Tavern closed its doors for the final time. “It’s almost like it’s not real to me yet,” said Michael Dire, who owns the bar with his cousin Rick. “I can’t say it’s always been fun or easy, but I’m proud of the fact that we were able to continue my grandparents’ legacy.” That legacy began in 1934 with Carl and Sue Dire. Now two generations of Dire family members later, the business is a...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
46K+
Followers
26K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy