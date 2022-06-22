ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore Police seek public’s help in ID’ing car used in triple shooting; four other people shot, one fatally, in separate incidents

By Ngan Ho, Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago
Baltimore Police navigate broken glass as they investigate a crime scene at the Parkside Shopping Center in Baltimore. Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Baltimore Police released a photo of a vehicle used in a drive-by shooting that injured three men Wednesday morning at a shopping plaza in Frankford in Northeast Baltimore. Hours later, a 29-year-old man was shot and killed in East Baltimore.

The photo shows two people, one wearing a hood, pointing guns out of the windows of a dark-colored van. The shooting occurred before 10 a.m. in the 5000 block of Sinclair Lane. Two 21-year-old men and a 36-year-old man were shot multiple times and taken to the hospital by ambulance.

“What we have so far is a vehicle drove up, shot out the vehicle, striking the men here at the location and fled northbound,” Det. Vernon Davis said at the scene.

One of the 21-year-old men suffered multiple gunshot wounds and needed surgery, police said. He was in critical condition at the hospital. The other two men were hit once and have injuries that are not life-threatening.

“One of the victims was shot, and he ran toward Giant to ask for assistance,” Davis said, adding that police are putting the pieces together.

Investigators believe an unidentified shooter pulled up in a minivan and shot the three victims before fleeing the scene, according to police. Police are looking for the vehicle.

There were dozens of shell casings scattered in front of a Mexican restaurant within Parkside Shopping Center along Sinclair Lane.

Nine hours later, a 29-year-old man was shot in South Clifton Park in East Baltimore and died of his injuries at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Police arrived around 7:25 p.m. in the 1900 block of Belair Road and found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency medical services took him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Three other people were injured in separate shootings Wednesday, and a man who was shot Tuesday night sought treatment for his injury Wednesday.

A 28-year-old man walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds after being shot in the Loch Raven neighborhood of Northeast Baltimore, police said. Officers arrived around 7:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of Gleneagle Road and found evidence of gunfire, police said.

In the McElderry Park neighborhood of Southeast Baltimore, a 19-year-old man was shot in the leg around 12:13 p.m., police said. A ShotSpotter alarm alerted officers to the 2700 block of McElderry Street around the same time the man entered the hospital.

A 32-year-old man was shot and grazed by a bullet early Wednesday morning during an attempted robbery in Northeast Baltimore. The man told police he was walking around 1:50 a.m. in the 3200 block of Glenmore Avenue in Westfield when an unknown man approached, tried to rob him, and shot a single round toward him.

Emergency medical services treated the man’s graze wound at the scene.

After being shot in the ankle Tuesday night, a 32-year-old man walked into a hospital seeking treatment Wednesday afternoon. The man told police he was walking in the area of Eager Street and Greenmount Avenue near Johnston Square in East Baltimore when he was shot around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police are asking anyone with information about the East Baltimore homicide to call detectives at 410-396-2100. Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. Text anonymous tips on the Maryland MCS’s website.

