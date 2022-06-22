ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

AG Paxton Files Amicus Brief Defending Privacy and Safety of Boys, Girls Using Sex-Segregated Restrooms in Public Schools

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe school district appealed, and Attorney General Paxton filed his brief in support of the district, urging the Court of Appeals...

CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says gay rights, contraception rulings should be reconsidered after Roe is overturned

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said landmark high court rulings that established gay rights and contraception rights should be reconsidered now that the federal right to abortion has been revoked. Thomas wrote that those rulings "were demonstrably erroneous decisions." The cases he cited are Griswold vs. Connecticut, in which the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fortune

Justice Brett Kavanaugh hints he will support constitutional right to travel across state lines for abortions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, upending a 50-year precedent. The controversial decision was widely expected after Politico published a leaked draft in May, but the legal risks for employers in a post-Roe world still await definition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

AOC says Supreme Court justices lied under oath, Congress should consider impeachment

Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called for the impeachment of two Supreme Court justices on Sunday following statements from senators indicating that they believed two recent additions to the bench had lied about or misconstrued their views on whether Roe vs Wade should be overturned.Ms Ocasio-Cortez spoke Sunday on NBC’s Meet the Press, calling for “consequences” for Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, who Sens Susan Collins and Joe Manchin said last week had indicated both during their private meetings and testimony under oath to the Senate Judiciary Committee that they believed abortion rights to be settled case law.More follows...
CONGRESS & COURTS

