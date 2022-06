Councilmember Veronica Lurvey was recently honored at the Manhasset/Great Neck EOC Gala held on June 2 at Leonard’s Palazzo. Councilmember Lurvey was selected as an honoree for her work in the community as a Council Member and activist. Town officials in attendance included: Councilmembers Peter Zuckerman, David Adhami, Mariann Dalimonte along with Town Clerk Ragini Srivastava and Receiver of Taxes Charles Berman.

GREAT NECK, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO