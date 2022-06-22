ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Fort Myers Broadcasting Adds Third FM With $8 Million Purchase of WAVV.

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFort Myers Broadcasting Company is adding a third full power FM to its radio-TV combo in the Fort Myers-Naples market of Southwest Florida. The Brian McBride-led company has inked an $8 million deal to acquire soft AC “Wave 101.1” WAVV from Alpine Broadcasting. WAVV is a standalone,...

New rock climbing facility in SWFL

In the latest Gulfshore Business update, a new rock climbing facility opening in SWFL has something fun and challenging for everyone. Fort Rock is an indoor rock climbing facility in south Fort Myers off Alico Rd. Ashley and Vincent Simonelli built the 60,000-square-foot commerce center in 2019. After the pandemic...
FORT MYERS, FL
Biggest ham radio event in SWFL

Tens of thousands of people from around the world are working to communicate using ham radio. That’s an amateur radio that uses morse code and technology from decades ago. On Sunday, in North Fort Myers Community Park the Fort Myers amateur radio club is participating in a field day.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
Fort Myers Beach property sells for $1.59 million

JJA Marios LLC purchased a 4,550-square-foot building at 17707/711 San Carlos Blvd. on Fort Myers Beach from International Capital Investment Co. III LLC for $1,595,000. Michael J. Frye, CCIM, with Re/Max Realty Group Commercial Division represented the buyer and seller.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Business
Naples cultural and arts pioneer — and longtime ad exec — dies at 96

An advertising pioneer earlier in life, Myra Janco Daniels believed she had a lot left to offer when she moved to Naples some 40 years ago. And her second act was a rousing success: Daniels, who lived by advice learned from her grandmother, to “create something people want and need and you’ll be successful,” is widely considered a chief reason Naples, over the past 25 years, has grown into a nationally recognized arts and cultural destination. That started with Naples Philharmonic Center for the Arts and culminated with the Naples Museum of Art, projects Daniels was instrumental in bringing to life. (Widely known as the Phil, the Philharmonic is now Artis-Naples, while the museum is the Baker Museum.)
NAPLES, FL
Bonita Beach Balloon Bar & Grill in Bonita Springs, Florida

Dining Outside the Home: Bonita Beach Balloon Bar & Grill in Bonita Springs, Florida! On your way back from the beach when you’re feeling as hungry as a shark and parched beyond feeling, make a stop at a friendly bar where open-air dining makes a spirit soar like a hot air balloon, no pun intended. The pub-style grub offers a delicious variety of flavors. It’s family-friendly and sits on the palm-lined main drag on Bonita Beach Road. It’s fairly new, since Covid anyway, but casual enough to feel like a neighborhood hangout. Get the taste of homemade with a southwest Florida twist. Take it from me, the grilled Shrimp Po’ Boy with a tangy Remoulade Sauce, toasted sub roll, fresh lettuce, and salty tomatoes did not disappoint. It’s Shrimpolicious.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
Fort Myers Beach Florida Hotels That Are Pet Friendly

Whether you’re bringing your family’s four-legged friend or just want to make your vacation more enjoyable, you’ll find plenty of options for Fort Myers Beach, Florida hotels that are pet-friendly. Fort Myers Beach offers hotels for every budget, including several that are dog-friendly. Keep reading for tips on choosing a pet-friendly Fort Myers Beach hotel. We have reviewed several popular Fort Myers Beach hotels below.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Brian Mcbride
$6.495 million Sarasota home going to auction without reserve

Sarasota A luxury waterfront home listed for sale at $6.495 million is going to auction at no reserve. Elite Auctions recently announced the auction of the home at 3731 Indian Beach Place in the Indian Beach-Sapphire Shores community a few blocks south of University Parkway. The auction is set for July 9.
WINK News celebrates Lois Thome’s illustrious 30-year career

WINK News evening anchor Lois Thome has spent three decades on the airwaves in Southwest Florida. The St. Anna, Wisconsin, native started her career seated alongside Jim McLaughlin, witnessing and reporting on unprecedented growth in the region. “Working with Lois was the highlight of my 28 years,” McLaughlin said.
FORT MYERS, FL
Apartment developers, Culver’s stake claims in Cape Coral

The Pine Island Road corridor in Cape Coral continues to surge with multi-million-dollar real estate deals, with many of them slated to become apartment complexes. Culver’s, the Wisconsin-based, fast-casual food chain, purchased 4 acres just west of the Pine Island Road and U.S. 41 intersection. The lot is on the south side of Pine Island Road, just west of a RaceTrac gas station and across from the Merchant’s Crossing shopping center.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Bonita Springs zip code among top 20 hottest neighborhoods for homebuyers

Bonita Springs’ 34135 zip code is ranked 20th in Opendoor’s Mid-Year Hottest Zips of 2022, which tracked the top neighborhoods attracting homebuyers across the country. The zip code with a population of 37,315 and a land area of 36 miles has boundaries of just north of Coconut Road, U.S. 41 to the west, just south of Bonita Beach Road to the south and as far east as Bonita National Golf & Country Club. Winter Garden and San Antonio zip codes rank just ahead of Bonita Springs while zip codes in Clarksville, Tennessee; Celebration, Yukon, Oklahoma; New Braunfels, Texas and Loganville, Georgia make up the top 5.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
Public meeting in Orangetree on connecting Golden Gate Blvd E, Collier Blvd

People who commute on Golden Gate Boulevard East are invited to a Friday evening meeting in Orangetree regarding potential future connections between Golden Gate Boulevard East and Collier Boulevard. The Wilson Boulevard Extension Corridor Study is evaluating potential corridors to connect the two roads to improve access between neighborhoods/destinations, roadway...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Home sales begin at Del Webb Oak Creek in North Fort Myers

Home sales began at Del Webb Oak Creek with the opening of the sales center and five model homes at the 55-and-over community off Bayshore Road in North Fort Myers, a mile west of Interstate 75. The 475-acre gated community, which includes a 6-acre lakefront amenity campus, offers 12 single-family home designs spanning 1,405 to 3,000 square feet of living space with two to four bedrooms and up to four-and-a-half bathrooms. The community’s 17,000-square-foot clubhouse will feature a fitness studio with strength-training and cardio equipment and a separate studio for group exercise classes.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
City of Bonita Springs announces annual Star-Spangled Bonita event

The City of Bonita Springs will be hosting its annual Star-Spangled Bonita 4th of July 2022 Event. The celebration will take place on Monday, July 4, in downtown Bonita Springs at Riverside Park – 10450 Reynolds St. In the morning on July 4, the Bonita Springs Professional Firefighters Local...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
Rosati’s Pizza in Estero, Florida

Dining Outside the Home: Rosati’s Pizza in Estero, Florida! You learn a lot about a business by talking to the owners. Perhaps that is why I sometimes visit a restaurant in the off hours of the day. You are more apt to find the owners working face-to-face with customers. Rosati’s Pizza is owned and operated by a family who not only strives for perfection, but also cares about the people who walk through their door. When they expanded their business in Estero for dine-in service, Covid hit with a vengeance and caused them to shift to delivery and carry-out service only. That takes a chunk out of overhead, which translates to selling a boatload of pizza. Yet, they endured. And thrived because they do things the old-fashioned way: like sourcing local ingredients, fresh mozzarella, and homemade crusts. Their story goes all the way back to the first pizzerias in Chicago; Italian roots to the core. So proud, they live by the motto, “We don’t cut corners, just slices of pizza.” Dine in, smell the aromas, chat with the staff, and over-order so you have extra servings for leftovers. Don’t forget to add a jar of the Hot Giardiniera. It is ah-mazing!
ESTERO, FL
After 25 years, The Whale on Fort Myers Beach changes hands

The Whale, a landmark Fort Myers Beach restaurant known for its smoked wings, patio and rooftop dining in the middle of downtown Estero Boulevard, has new owners. Mike Miller and Greg von Krumreig, of Fort Myers Beach, closed on the deal this past week. Miller owns manufacturing plants and commercial...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Fort Myers City Council moves toward naming street in honor of nonprofit leader

Fort Myers City Council approved its city manager and staff to begin the process of naming a street after Rev. Israel Suarez, founder of the Nations Association of Charities in the city. Suarez has served the community through his leadership for 44 years. Mayor Kevin Anderson suggested the addition of Suarez’s name under an existing undetermined street name sign to not interfere with businesses.
FORT MYERS, FL
Lab monkeys in Pa. accident were headed to Labelle Florida via quarantine in Missouri

The 100 lab monkeys involved in the Jan. 21 accident near Danville were headed to Labelle Florida by way of a quarantine facility in Missouri. Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the junction with Interstate 80 near Danville, Pa., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, after a pickup pulling a trailer carrying the monkeys was hit by a dump truck.
LABELLE, FL

