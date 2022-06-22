NYPD seek suspects who scammed woman, 87, out of $8K on Staten Island

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD is searching for two suspects and a vehicle after an 87-year-old woman was scammed out of $8,000 on Staten Island earlier this month, authorities said.

According to police, at approximately 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14, the victim was contacted via telephone and told that a family member was arrested and needed money for bail.

A person met the victim at her home in the vicinity of Gordon Street and Warren Street in Clifton, and collected approximately $3,000 from her, officials said.

On Thursday, June 16, at approximately 12:30 p.m., a second person met the victim at her home and collected approximately $5,000 from her, authorities said.

This person was seen exiting a white Honda Accord with a New York license plate, cops said.

Photo credit NYPD

An investigation determined that the victim's family member was not in any legal trouble, and she gave the individuals the money in good faith based on false statements and promises, the NYPD said.

Police released footage of one of the suspects from the Thursday, June 16 occurrence.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).