Incumbents, new challengers vying for Palm Beach County Commission seats; $200 million affordable housing bond on tap

Races are beginning to heat up for the three Palm Beach County Commission seats up for grabs during this election cycle , with a pair of incumbents seeking re-election and a host of newcomers vying for the lone open seat.

And much like in Broward County, the issue of affordable housing will likely loom over the local elections after commissioners on Tuesday approved adding a $200 million bond item for affordable housing on November’s ballot.

Commissioners on the seven-person board are elected to staggered four-year terms, with officials limited to two consecutive terms. Six of the seven seats are held by Democrats, and all three races are currently filled by Democrats.

Battle to replace McKinlay

The most competitive race will be in District 6, which covers western Palm Beach county, to replace Melissa McKinlay, who is term-limited. Four candidates have officially declared for the seat: three Democrats and one Republican.

The Democratic primary may square down to a two-way battle between Michelle Oyola McGovern and state Rep. Matt Willhite.

A longtime staffer for former Sen. Bill Nelson, McGovern has tallied a significant campaign war chest, raising $236,000. She’s also garnered a strong group of local endorsements, including McKinlay, Congresswoman Lois Frankel and Congressman Ted Deutch.

Willhite, a Wellington resident who’s served in the state house since 2016 and works as a Palm Beach County Fire Rescue captain, has raised more than $100,000 and boasts endorsements from numerous state representatives and firefighter unions.

The third Democrat on the ballot, Sylvia Sharps has raised $14,000.

On the Republican side, real estate agent Sara Baxter is running unopposed and will face off against the Democratic challenger in the General Election. Baxter has raised $40,000 in this election cycle.

Weiss, Weinroth seeking re-election

In the other two races, incumbents Gregg Weiss and Robert Weinroth will be heavily favored.

Weiss, who only faced a write-in candidate in 2018, is seeking his second term for District 2, which includes West Palm Beach. In this year’s election, the only other person on the ballot is Republican Jeffrey Francis Skene, who hasn’t raised any money. Weiss has amassed more than $181,000.

Weinroth, who is currently serving his one-year rotating term as county mayor, faces just one Republican challenger in the race for District 4, Marcia Smoak Woodward. Weinroth has dominated fundraising, totaling nearly $300,000 to Woodward’s $3,000.

In 2018, Weinroth won with 54% of the vote to represent District 4, which includes Boca Raton.

$200 million housing bond on ballot

In hopes of addressing the county’s housing shortage, commissioners on Tuesday approved a $200 million bond item dedicated for affordable work force housing. The bond, to be placed on the ballot for November’s General Election, would need to receive more than 50% voter support to pass.

Commissioners discussed the issue at length in April, calling the current housing situation and skyrocketing rents a “crisis” for local residents. At the time, officials discussed adding about 20,000 new homes if the bond were approved, but details are still being formulated regarding the total number of units, pricing, location and timeframe.