Report: Rangers remove Taylor Hearn from starting rotation

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - The Texas Rangers are removing left-hander Taylor Hearn from the starting rotation, manager Chris Woodward said to reporters ahead of Wednesday afternoon's game against the Phillies, according to Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News .

The club hasn't announced who will take Hearn's spot in the rotation, which is slated to come up on Saturday against the Nationals.

Hearn is 4-5 with a 6.25 ERA in 13 starts this season.