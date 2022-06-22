ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evangeline Parish, LA

School supplies collections planned for Day of Action

KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x9Iss_0gImDYw800

The St. Landry-Evangeline United Way has set June 25 as its Day of Action, and plans to collect school and disaster supplies for this year's event.

Each year United Ways across the country participate in a nationwide day of service called Day of Action. St. Landry-Evangeline United Way is designating June 25th as the day that will provide an opportunity for the community to collect school supplies, along with items that will be needed during, or after a disaster.

The Day of Action organizers, with the support of Krotz Spring Refinery, will set up four collection sites.

Starting at 9:00 am, and closing at 2:30 pm, people can drop off at Donald Gardner Stadium in Opelousas and Eunice Community Health Center in Eunice are the sites for St. Landry Parish.

The Ville Platte City Hall and the Evangeline Community Action office are the sites in Evangeline Parish.

“We are looking for about 30 community volunteers who will man these sites and sort the collections," said United Way Executive Director Ginger LeCompte.

“The Day of Action is a visible way for United Way to declare its intention to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of hundreds of people in St. Landry and Evangeline Parishes,” said United Way Board President Shane Garrard.

To register to volunteer, one can call 337-942-7815 or go to https://www.uwsle.org/day-of-action

Comments / 0

Related
KNOE TV8

A pregnancy center offers free assistance to families

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Now that abortion is illegal in Louisiana a local resource center is offering free care to help with pregnancies. Life Choices Pregnancy Resource Center of Monroe is providing free ultrasounds, material assistance, and counseling services. “We have seen an increase in clients since the beginning of...
MONROE, LA
wbrz.com

Weatherization funds still available for low income families

SCOTLANDVILLE- More than a million dollars are going towards improving homes in the Capitol and New Orleans region for low income families, and there is still time to apply for this year. It's all through the federally funded Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP). "Lower income households are usually energy burdened, so...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

The Salvation Army to give away baby formula, diapers in 3 places

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Salvation Army will be giving away diapers and baby formula in three locations on Saturday, June 25. Mt. Pilgram Baptist Church and the Greater Beulah Baptist Church will join The Salvation Army as they hand out free diapers and formula at the following locations:
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Opelousas, LA
Local
Louisiana Society
County
Evangeline Parish, LA
City
Lecompte, LA
City
Eunice, LA
kalb.com

City of Alexandria renames site in honor of Johnie M. Varnado

The following has been provided by the City of Alexandria:. The City of Alexandria renamed the former Central Louisiana Business Incubator site in honor of the late Johnie Varnado during a ceremony Thursday morning. The facility, located at 1501-A Wimbledon Boulevard, is now the Johnie M. Varnado Alexandria Business Development Center.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#School Supplies#Charity#Day Of Action#United Ways#Krotz Spring Refinery#United Way Executive#United Way Board
Eunice News

Eunice News to be delivered by mail

The Eunice News will begin delivery by mail starting with the July 3 edition. Rising distribution costs are causing the change. If you live in the 70535 zip code you will receive your Thursday edition of The Eunice News by mail on Thursday and your Sunday edition on Saturday. Subscription rates will increase at your renewal date. New subscriptions rates will be $36.75 for a 3 month subscription, …
EUNICE, LA
99.9 KTDY

The Safest Neighborhoods in Lafayette and Acadiana

Unfortunately, every Parish, city, and neighborhood in Acadiana has crime. Instead of focusing on the negative, we figured we'd rather talk about some of the fantastic neighborhoods throughout Acadiana and highlight "The Safest Neighborhoods in Lafayette and Acadiana". Let's go... The Uniform Crime Reporting Program has just released its latest...
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsBreak
Charities
kalb.com

Alexandria mayor vetoes ordinance on multiple ambulance providers

Tyler shows us that the drought situation is worsening and the latest on our ongoing dangerous heat on this Friday morning. Details here. Mayor Fields formally took office in 2000 and has served as the mayor of Pineville for 22 years through seven consecutive terms. Men’s Health Month: Encouraging men...
99.9 KTDY

Controversial Signs at South College Center—Misunderstood

A lot of people are talking about these signs at the South College Center but it's not what you think. I had several people reach out to me about some signs that are at the South College Center on Johnston Street. After reading the signs many people thought that they were in response to the paid parking issue at Moncus Park, however, that is not really the case.
LAFAYETTE, LA
kalb.com

Active shooter training in Avoyelles Parish

The following has been provided by the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office. Avoyelles Parish Sheriff David L. Dauzat would like to notify everyone in Avoyelles Parish that this week the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted Active Shooter Training at the Fifth Ward Community Center. If you saw a large police presence and unusual police activity there, it was just training.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
KATC News

KATC News

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy