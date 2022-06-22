Top January 6 committee lawyer John Wood leaving post amid calls for him to mount Senate bid

John Wood, the House January 6 committee lawyer who led questioning of retired judge Michael Luttig during the panel’s hearing on former president Donald Trump ’s pressure campaign against his own Vice President, is reportedly leaving his post at the end of the week.

According to CNN, Mr Wood confirmed his departure but did not elaborate on the reason for it.

Mr Wood is both the panel’s senior investigative counsel and counsel to Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney , the select committee’s vice chair.

His unexpected departure comes as the panel prepares to hold its fifth hearing on Thursday to examine how Mr Trump tried to enlist the Department of Justice in his push to remain in office despite losing the 2020 election.

Mr Wood, who previously worked for former Missouri Senator John Danforth, is reportedly being encouraged to throw his hat into the ring for Missouri’s open Senate seat in the Republican primary.

The current frontrunner, disgraced ex-governor Eric Greitens, drew outrage earlier this week after releasing a campaign ad depicting him with a shotgun while “hunting RINOs,” a term used to describe candidates considered Republicans In Name Only because they are insufficiently loyal to Mr Trump.