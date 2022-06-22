ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antigo, WI

Antigo's Marshall enjoyed strong season at West Texas A & M

By By Scott Walbeck
Antigo Daily Journal
Antigo Daily Journal
 3 days ago

It was quite a baseball season at West Texas A & M for Antigo graduate Nick Marshall.

The junior for the Division II school in Canyon, Tex., was arguably the top hurler for the Buffaloes this season, earning multiple postseason accolades including a first team All-Conference honor from the Lone Star Conference.

Marshall was also a second team selection from the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association (D2CCA) All-South Central Region Team.

He finished the season leading the team in wins, posting an 11-4 overall record in 16 starts with a 4.69 earned run average. Marshall pitched 86 1/3 innings, walked 40 and struck out 81, while opponents hits .279 against him.

Marshall helped lead West Texas A & M to a 39-19 overall season record, as the Buffs made their eighth straight trip to the NCAA’s DII postseason, the second longest streak in the South Central Region.

West Texas A & M finished second in the Lone Star Conference, falling to Angelo State in the conference title game.

Comments / 0

