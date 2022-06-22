Florida teens break in and throw a party in $8 million mansion

A group of teenagers reportedly broke into an $8 million mansion and threw a party , severely damaging the property.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office, which is now investigating the episode, was called on Saturday to a home near Seaside, on Florida ’s northwest coast. Footage from the wild night has been circulating on Snapchat , Instagram , and other social media platforms.

In some of the footage, the teens can be seen converting the entrance of the luxury home into a boxing ring and actually fighting each other.

Click here to read our free newsletter