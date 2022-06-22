ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

As Abbott Promised Transparency, Uvalde School Police Chief Kept in Secrecy

By Matthew Impelli
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

State Representative Dustin Burrows, who serves as committee chair said that the hearing was closed to the public due to its "quasi-judicial...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Stephanie Leguichard

Texas Democratic leaders urge law enforcement to refuse to enforce abortion bans

Texas Democratic Party leaders including Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa wrote an open letter to Democratic sheriffs, district attorneys, county judges, county commissioners, constables, and mayors, urging them to “refuse to enforce the provisions of Senate Bill 8, Senate Bill 4, and House Bill 1280: all new laws passed by our extremist, Republican-controlled legislature in 2021.”
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

GOP State House candidate indicted for impersonating public servant

A GOP State House of Representatives candidate has turned himself in after being indicted by a grand jury on charges of impersonating a public servant, a third-degree felony. The candidate, Fred Frazier, is accused of impersonating a code enforcement officer to get rid of his primary opponent's campaign signs while in the throes of a tight primary runoff in February.
MCKINNEY, TX
News Channel 25

Texas sheriff declares he won't persecute women who receive abortions, shames gov't & implies hypocrisy

SAN ANTONIO — The sheriff of Bexar County publicly announced he will not follow through on persecution orders set by the state government for women who receive abortions. Sheriff Javier Salazar, who oversees cities including San Antonio, stated early Saturday he will defend the rights of Texas women or "anyone else pursuing those same rights."
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Uvalde, TX
Education
Uvalde, TX
Government
Local
Texas Education
CBS DFW

'Begging for you guys to do something:' Sister of Uvalde shooting urges Texas lawmakers to act

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Emotions ran high at the Texas Capitol Thursday as Jazmin Cazares told a joint House committee she is still in shock her nine-year-old sister Jacklyn was gunned down inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. "She was one of the sweetest souls. This morning around 5:30 p.m., I sat on my sister's bed, and I cried, I cried, I cried. I shouldn't have to be here right now. I should be at home watching a movie with my sister."Cazares urged lawmakers to improve perimeter fencing and security at elementary schools, and training for law enforcement, and pass red flag...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dustin Burrows
Person
Greg Abbott
texasstandard.org

As Congress passes gun control measure, little talk of firearm restrictions at state Capitol hearings

Gun safety hasn’t been a major topic of discussion at this week’s Texas House committee hearings on the response to the Uvalde shooting. On Thursday, with major input from Texas Republican John Cornyn, the U.S. Senate passed the first major gun safety legislation in nearly three decades, approving a bipartisan bill 65-33. The House followed suit Friday – exactly one month after the mass shooting in Uvalde – in a 234-193 vote, sending the bill to President Joe Biden.
TEXAS STATE
B93

10 Hilarious Texas Laws That Make No Sense

Would have thought a state that craves so much independence would have so many rules and laws. We aren't talking about no speeding or stopping at stop signs, oh no, Texas has much bigger fish to fry than those. Because of a legal loophole, there are some outdated laws in...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Fbi#School Shooting#Politics State#Secrecy#Abc News#Robb Elementary School#The Texas Rangers
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Mayor Turner’s statement on Texas Supreme Court ruling on Texas Central Railroad

Please attribute the following statement to Mayor Sylvester Turner. “I support the Texas Supreme Court ruling that the Texas Central high-speed rail project has eminent domain authority under Texas law. I hope the decision will revive interest in the project and incentivize investors to move forward in financing and building the Houston to Dallas bullet train.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
99K+
Post
876M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy