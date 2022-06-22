As Abbott Promised Transparency, Uvalde School Police Chief Kept in Secrecy
State Representative Dustin Burrows, who serves as committee chair said that the hearing was closed to the public due to its "quasi-judicial...www.newsweek.com
State Representative Dustin Burrows, who serves as committee chair said that the hearing was closed to the public due to its "quasi-judicial...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 3