Convoy of ice cream trucks form funeral procession for veteran seller

A convoy of ice cream vans sounded their horns as part of a funeral procession for a much-loved vendor who served thousands of customers for more than 40 years.

Roy Wright, 55, battled cancer for eight years - starting in his bowel and spreading throughout his body - before passing away last month.

Following his death, Ice cream vans lined the street and rang their chimes in tribute to the man who became an integral part of the community in Maidstone, Kent .

Multiple vehicles, driven by close friends, followed behind the hearse and funeral procession.

