Convoy of ice cream trucks form funeral procession for veteran seller

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

A convoy of ice cream vans sounded their horns as part of a funeral procession for a much-loved vendor who served thousands of customers for more than 40 years.

Roy Wright, 55, battled cancer for eight years - starting in his bowel and spreading throughout his body - before passing away last month.

Following his death, Ice cream vans lined the street and rang their chimes in tribute to the man who became an integral part of the community in Maidstone, Kent .

Multiple vehicles, driven by close friends, followed behind the hearse and funeral procession.

The Independent

Man, 22, dies watching summer solstice sunset during longest day celebrations

A young man has died during summer solstice celebrations in Dartmoor.The 22-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest just before 10pm on Tuesday, as crowds gathered at the Haytor Rocks beauty spot to watch the sun set on the longest day of the year.Both air and land ambulances were called, but the man was declared dead at the scene.He was reported to have suffered a medical episode, said Devon and Cornwall Police, who were alerted to the situation by the ambulance service.His next of kin are aware and his death is not being treated as supicious, police said in a statement on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Adopted stray ‘puppy’ turns out to be raccoon dog

A Shanghai resident recently found out the “puppy” she had raised for 2 months is actually a raccoon dog. The woman revealed that she'd found the newborn animal in her garden, hidden in a pile of fallen leaves, while the city was under lockdown. For a month, the tiny pup - named Jixiang - slept inside the house and was only identified as a racoon dog when the woman sent photos of it to her friend, who is an “animal expert”.On 9 June, it was sent to the Shanghai Zoo for professional care.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Zoo gives cheetah cub a puppy to soothe anxietyElephant cools off with firefighter's hoseWilliam and Kate visit Fitzwilliam museum to admire joint portrait of themselves
ANIMALS
The Independent

20-year-old with unknown illness pursues medically assisted death: ‘I’m in lots of pain’

A 20-year-old Canadian man has decided to pursue medically assisted dying after suffering for several years with a medical condition that has escaped diagnosis.Eric Coulam, a resident of Fort St John, a small northeastern city in British Columbia located about 70km from the border with Alberta, has been in and out of hospitals treating an unknown gastrointestinal condition, which in the last two years has cost him his small bowel, forced him into liver and kidney disease, led to innumerable infections and ongoing chronic pain that even medicine can’t fully alleviate.And despite zigzagging across two provinces to be treated...
HEALTH
Motorious

Georgia Murder Mystery Surrounding Camaro In 1985 Solved By Homemaker

After being found 37 years ago, this homemaker has finally identified the remains of this victim. In modern times, we've seen our fair share of crimes involving muscle cars, usually involving theft and general mischief. For car enthusiasts, these thefts can be devastating emotionally and financially. Still, we can often forget that car grand theft auto isn't just about stealing an unmanned vehicle with a signal jammer. In many cases, the stolen cars don't have newer accessories like keyless entry and thus are taken by force. This was the case for one unfortunate man killed over his Chevrolet Camaro in 1985. Some 37 years later, a curious homemaker with a taste for investigative work has only recently identified the body. So who was this man whose vehicle was worth his life, and how did his identification come about?
GEORGIA STATE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Cars
NBC News

North Carolina neighbors come together to help mow a new family’s lawn

Neighbors in a North Carolina community decided to help the recently moved-in Mealy family mow their overgrown lawn. The neighbors got to cutting, trimming, and speeding through the work on their own ride-along mowers after seeing Blake Mealy mowing alone with his baby girl in a carrier on his back. The Mealy’s were overwhelmed with joy, and when they posted about it on social media, the video got 20 million views.June 25, 2022.
POLITICS
The Independent

Man dies after lighting up cigarette while on oxygen

A man in Pennsylvania man died after he attempted to light a cigarette while using an oxygen concentrator at his home in North Coventry Township.In a statement, the North Coventry Township Police Department said that the incident occurred on 17 June at the man’s residence on Mt Zion Avenue.Authorities said that they had attempted to administer CPR to the victim when they arrived at the scene and that he was then taken to the hospital.“Upon arrival, medics from Goodwill Ambulance were on scene performing CPR to the male victim. Police were advised that the male victim was attempting to...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Heartbroken family of newlywed bride, 30, who was found dead in tanning cubicle after collapsing with suspected heart problem launch fundraising appeal to fly her home to New Zealand

The heartbroken family of a newlywed bride found dead in a Swansea tanning salon is raising cash to fly her home to New Zealand. Piata Tauwhare, 30, collapsed in the tanning booth after booking an appointment for an 11-minute session. The alarm was raised when her worried husband Ifan Jones,...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Convicted drug dealer and YouTuber, 25, who films himself racing high-performance cars, weaving in and out of traffic and ignoring red traffic lights on busy roads is jailed for 27 months

A YouTuber who filmed himself driving performance cars dangerously and at high speed on busy public roads has been jailed. On-line star Adeel Habib, 25, from Leeds, West Yorkshire, ran the Certi Drivers channel which has more than 68,000 subscribers. Clips showed him driving a range of expensive motors dangerously...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Couple sought as girl left critical in Coventry hit-and-run

A girl has been left in a critical condition following what police called a hit-and-run. They said the eight-year-old was struck by a grey Toyota Yaris on Monkswood Crescent, Coventry, on 17 June. She suffered a head injury in the crash just after 18:00 BST and remained in hospital, the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: VA employee caught on camera brutally beating Vietnam veteran

A Veterans Affairs employee was captured on surveillance video brutally beating an elderly Vietnam veteran at a Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic in April, according to a shocking video first revealed this week. Phillip Webb, 73, was attacked at the Fort McPherson VA clinic in Atlanta, Ga. on April 28,...
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Coast Guard: Overdue sailors are safe, on course to Virginia

Two people reported overdue after deciding to return to Virginia in their weather-damaged sailboat instead of continuing their trip to Portugal’s Azores are safely headed home, the U.S. Coast Guard announced Friday.Virginia Beach natives Yanni Nikopoulos and Dale Jones, both 65, contacted the Coast Guard on Friday saying they were safe and on course for Hampton, Virginia. They were about 80 miles (129 kilometers) east of Chincoteague, but weren’t in distress and didn’t request assistance, the Coast Guard said in a news release. They had left Hampton, Virginia, on June 8 on the 36-foot (11-meter) sailboat Kyklades for the...
VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Mail

Mayor who crashed her car into a tree after drinking 'several glasses of wine' held a zoom meeting with families of drunk driving victims just an hour beforehand - as furious MP demands she resign

A mayor who drank 'several' glasses of wine before smashing her car into a tree had spoken to the families of victims killed by drunk drivers just one hour before the crash. Redlands City Council Mayor Karen Williams struck the tree after veering off a road in Cleveland, east of Brisbane at about 9pm on Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world's most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

