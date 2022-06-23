Danville Police Investigate Robbery Where Shots Were Fired

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police arrested a man in Pittsburg for the shooting death of a 27-year-old man on a Muni train earlier this week, the department said on Friday. Officer Kathryn Winters said police arrested Javon Green, 26, in Pittsburg on Thursday about 8 p.m. in connection with the homicide of 27-year-old Nesta Bowen.
Three men reportedly tailed a Walnut Creek resident home to his residence on Blade Way this afternoon, rushing the victim, brandishing weapons and making off with a Rolex watch and cash. The holdup was reported at approximately 6:30 p.m., with the occupants of a car preliminarily described as similar to...
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A baby was rushed to the hospital after being held hostage in an apartment that later caught fire early Friday morning.
Sacramento Metro Fire, Sacramento Police, and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office initially arrived at an apartment complex on Madison Avenue near Jackson Street around 4 a.m. in North Highlands in response to reports of a fire.
Deputies say a mother who had a restraining order against a father was in the middle of a supervised visit when a fight broke out. The father allegedly held a knife to the baby’s throat, then retreated to a bedroom.
MODESTO (CBS13) — A suspect in pair of burglaries at Modesto-area fast food restaurants has been arrested.
Modesto police say the first burglary happened at the Wienerschnitzel along McHenry Avenue on June 14.
The second burglary happened on June 20 at the Arby’s on Standiford Avenue.
Exactly how much was stolen in the burglaries is unclear.
Detectives have since been able to identify the suspect as 51-year-old Waterford/Modesto resident James Werner. Police arrested Werner earlier this week.
Live video feeds at the Modesto Police Department’s Real Time Crime Center helped officers zero-in on Werner, police say.
Ingleside resident Javon Green, 26, was arrested Thursday evening by the SFPD after allegedly shooting two men and killing one on a Muni train on Wednesday morning. The SFPD Homicide Detail found probable cause to search and arrest Green in the East Bay city of Pittsburg. He was charged with homicide, carrying a concealed firearm, and using a firearm in commission of a felony, police said Friday morning.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A woman was rushed to the hospital after a shooting at the Sacramento 49er Travel Plaza early Friday morning.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says, a little after 3:30 a.m., deputies got a report about a shooting at the truck stop.
Deputies and California Highway Patrol officers soon found a woman who had been shot at least once. They immediately started life-saving measures while waiting for an ambulance to arrive.
No update on the woman’s condition has been given.
Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear, but investigators say it appears that the victim and suspect are known to each other.
Detectives remained at the scene through the morning canvassing the area for information.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — An apartment complex in Sacramento County has been taped off as authorities investigate a shooting Thursday morning.
The scene is along the 4500 block of Ashcroft Avenue.
Deputies have confirmed that one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting.
Investigators believe the alleged shooter is known to the victim and took off in a car. No description of the suspect has been released.
DANVILLE, Calif. - Police in Danville are investigating a robbery on Tuesday. Officials say there was an exchange of gunfire between the robbery suspects and a neighbor. Police responded to reports of shots fired on Hartford Road between Rutherford Drive and Camino Amigo at around 5:48 p.m. Residents were advised to avoid the area. Police said several suspects, armed with handguns, attempted to rob four residents who had just parked their vehicle on the 200 block of Hartford Rd.
Sacramento police have announced the arrest of the primary suspect in a recent fatal shooting on Branch Street. 28-year-old Deon Conley was identified as the suspect in an alleged homicide that occurred on the just before 4 in the morning on Sunday, June 19. Officers who responded to the scene,...
MOUNTAIN HOUSE (CBS13) – A man who was allegedly caught on camera hanging out the back passenger side of a car and shooting at another vehicle in Mountain House has been arrested.
The incident happened early Sunday afternoon near Heritage Drive and Prosperity Street.
Several people called to report seeing someone with a gun hanging out the window, shooting at another vehicle.
No injuries were ever reported, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says.
Later, detectives were able to identify the alleged gunman as a man named Jerome Ward. Detectives also believe that the shooting stemmed from some sort of domestic violence disturbance.
On Monday, the alleged driver in the incident – 36-year-old Shelvin Walker – was arrested after a traffic stop.
The next day, Ward was arrested along the 2900 block of Cushing Court in Stockton. He’s now facing charges of assault with a firearm on a person, false imprisonment, criminal threats, violation of probation, being a felon in possession of a weapon, and other gun charges.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Police Department responded to a car crashing into a home early Thursday morning.
Just after 4:30 a.m., a car crashed into a home on Delcliff Circle near South Land Park.
No injuries have been reported and police are investigating the cause of the crash.
A 32-year-old San Mateo man was arrested on Wednesday morning after police responded to a report of a driver possibly passed out in his car. Officers arrived at the intersection of Sycamore Avenue and Crescent Avenue around 10:20 a.m. and found a conscious man, identified as Hunter Parker, the San Mateo Police Department said.
Originally published as an American Canyon Police Department Facebook post:. “On Tuesday June 14th, 2022 at approximately 2:00PM, Napa County Sheriff detectives served a search warrant for explosive materials at George Wise residence on Goldeneye Court, American Canyon. During the search warrant, numerous precursors for homemade explosives (HME) were located...
DANVILLE, Calif. - In normally quiet Danville, gunshots rang out late Tuesday afternoon, startling residents on a tree-lined street. "All of sudden, I heard a couple of firecracker noises, then a couple more, and I was like this sounds bad," said Sean Fannan, who was in his pool but went outside to see what was happening.
A man has been arrested in connection to a recent series of violent incidents in Berkeley, according to police. Shortly after noon on June 17, police were called to the scene of an alleged assault at the McDonald’s on Shattuck Avenue. A man had allegedly taken the eyeglasses right off a customer’s face as well as taking her phone. Police say that when she tried to get her things back, he punched her in the face. When she punched him back, he fled.
Police released images on Wednesday night of a person of interest sought in a shooting that killed one man and injured another earlier in the day on a Muni train. The shooting was reported about 9:56 a.m. at the Muni Forest Hill Station. When officers arrived, the train had left...
MODESTO, Calif. (TCD) -- A suspect was shot dead in a police standoff after allegedly killing his 29-year-old ex-girlfriend. According to a news release from the Modesto Police Department, on Tuesday, June 21, at approximately 9:20 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Ramsey Drive after a juvenile reported that her mother had been shot. Upon their arrival, authorities reportedly found Michelle Gonzales suffering from gunshot wounds outside her residence. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.
June 23 (UPI) -- Police on Thursday released security camera images of a man wanted as a person of interest in the shooting of two people on a subway commuter train in San Francisco. The two people were shot Wednesday as the train traveled between two underground Muni stations in...
The search is one for a hit-and-run driver who killed a cyclist in Oakland. The deadly crash happened last week on the intersection of 14th and Jefferson streets. Police on Thursday released surveillance video of the incident. The video shows a man on a bike entering a crosswalk closely followed by his two children. Then within seconds a speeding car hits the man and does not stop.
