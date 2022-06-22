ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Thee Sacred Souls, 'Easier Said Than Done'

By Joe Kendrick
NPR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is something special about soul music in the summertime, and Thee Sacred Souls transports us to a timeless scene of amorous yearning with "Easier Said Than Done," a song about how hard it can be...

Whiskey Riff

Ghosts, The Sea, & Other Haunting Moments In Country Music

One of may favorite things about country music is how diverse the sound and content can be. There can be grand love songs, beachy beer-drinking songs, melancholic break-up songs. But one of my personal favorite vibes is the haunting country song. Now, I’ll admit I’m going to be a little broad with this phrase. When I think of haunting country songs, I think of songs that talk about ghosts or southern mythology or that have that specific almost bluesy sound. […] The post Ghosts, The Sea, & Other Haunting Moments In Country Music first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
NPR

Monica: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

This year, NPR Music is celebrating Black Music Month with an array of brand new Tiny Desk concerts — both from home and from behind our beloved Desk. Together, these artists represent the past, present and future of Black music. This month of carefully curated shows is a celebration of Black artists expressing themselves in ways we've never seen before, and of the Tiny Desk's unique way of showcasing that talent.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

'I miss him, we all miss him': Sir Elton John dedicates his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set

Sir Elton John dedicated his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set on Friday night. The star, 75, introducing the track - which found a second wave of success in 1991 as a live cover version between Sir Elton and Michael - saying he 'misses' the singer.
MUSIC
The Independent

Brad Pitt reveals he suffers prosopagnosia: “Nobody believes me”

Brad Pitt apparently thinks that he may suffer from undiagnosed “face blindness,” which he says would explain why he struggles to remember people and can come off as “remote and aloof”.The Lost City star, 58, opened up about his possible medical condition, and the impact it may have on his reputation, in a recent interview with GQ.According to Pitt, who has never been formally diagnosed with prosopagnosia, which the NHS describes as a condition where you “cannot recognise people’s faces,” he has difficulty remembering new people and recognising their faces, especially in social settings such as parties.The limitation worries...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

John Lennon Allegedly Had Affair with Teenage Assistant Set Up by Yoko Ono

John Lennon allegedly had an affair with an assistant who was 10 years his junior and it was all Yoko Ono's idea ... according to a new documentary. According to "The Lost Weekend: A Love Story," a doc that just premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival ... John had an affair in the 1970s with his assistant, May Pang.
MUSIC
The Independent

George Ezra review, Glastonbury 2022: Beach-side BBQ vibes from the weekend’s least-secret set

“I asked them, ‘can it not be completely secret? Can we tell them at some point?’,” George Ezra tells a crowd stretching several football-pitch lengths outside the John Peel tent. Secret? Until the Avalon stage makes a big deal of having booked The Joshua Trees, there can’t be a more obvious secret set than Gold Rush Kid on the John Peel Stage. His official announcement a few hours ago was a bit like a governmental press release declaring Brexit rubbish – the Ezra-ites have been camping out all morning for a set of sun-kissed Sunday vibes that, considering the...
MUSIC
NPR

Sunday Puzzle: Sounds like a TV show...

On-air challenge: Every answer today is the name of a popular TV show, past or present, whose one-word name rhymes with the word I give you. Last week's challenge: Think of two famous people — one from business and one from entertainment — whose last names are anagrams of each other. Now take their first names, drop the last letter of each of them, and put the result together, without rearranging, and you'll get the full first name of a famous fictional character. Who are these people?
TV & VIDEOS
NPR

Jenny Slate talks new 'Marcel the Shell' movie

JENNY SLATE: (As Marcel the shell) My name is Marcel, and I'm partially a shell, as you can see on my body. But I also have shoes and a face. MARTIN: I should probably say reintroduce because Marcel the shell with shoes on first made his appearance on YouTube in 2010, the brainchild of writer and comedian Jenny Slate and filmmaker Dean Fleischer-Camp. Marcel became one of YouTube's first viral hits. He spawned children's books and other videos, and now the one-inch shell with signature googly eyes, pink shoes and all has made it to the big screen in the feature-length "Marcel The Shell With Shoes On," where he tells us more about how he lives in a world that is not built for a tiny shell. And at the same time, he helps us think about all the big feelings we all have in the world. Jenny Slate, who developed the character of Marcel and gives him his voice, is here with us now to tell us more about him and about the film. Jenny, welcome. Thank you so much for joining us.
MOVIES
NPR

Baz Luhrmann's gaudy 'Elvis' is a shapeless blur of a musical biopic

This is FRESH AIR. Baz Luhrmann, the director of such razzle dazzle, entertaining films as "Moulin Rouge" and "The Great Gatsby," takes on the life and career of Elvis Presley in the new musical biopic "Elvis." Opening in theaters this week, the movie stars Austin Butler as Presley and Tom Hanks as his longtime manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Our film critic Justin Chang has this review.
MOVIES

