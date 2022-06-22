ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Economy Could Be In Recession Within Weeks: Reagan Adviser

By Jon Jackson
 3 days ago
Noted economist Art Laffer said upcoming GDP numbers could show that the country is already in the grips of a...

andy holt
2d ago

? Here are three specific things Biden has done that have led to increased gas prices.1. Canceling drilling leases and limiting domestic productionSince taking office, Biden has taken too many steps to count to limit domestic production. These include halting federal permits for oil and gas drilling and leasing shortly after taking office and blocking drilling in a major oil-rich Alaskan region.To be clear, these decisions will mostly affect future production. But that does still significantly affect gas prices because companies factor in their expectations about the future into the decisions they make today.“Some say that new leases … would have taken time and would not yet be online, but even so, there is evidence that expectations of increased future supply has a beneficial impact on current prices and expectations of future supply drying up has a negative impact on current prices,” the Competitive Enterprise Institute’s Ben Lieberman said.“At a day-to-day level, I am hearing from drillers that they are having a very hard time getting all the approvals they need from [the Environmental Protection Agency] and other agencies in order to produce on existing wells, and of course, new federal leasing has come to a halt,” Lieberman added.It’s just basic economics that when the government throttles future supply in an industry, that will lead to higher prices both now and in the future. Biden was warned by many critics at the time that this would happen, but he proceeded anyway.2

Steve Mechutan
2d ago

Seriously, it is already in recession look at the layoffs, look at housing starts

Stacy A Williams
1d ago

Already In a recession and struggle from the leaders of our government who only care about screwing Americans and helping other countries and themselves. So sad to struggle in your own country to pay for other countries. What a joke to us all. Thanks Biden

Toni Koraza

Florida is 7 days away from an economic catastrophe

The Sunshine State has been fighting the economic windmills lately. First, the state suffered repercussions of the pandemic, then inflation, then the war in Europe, then the energy crisis, and finally, food shortages. Even Disney is thinking about leaving Florida. Is there an end to these woes? It seems like we're one incident short of aliens paying us a visit.
The Atlantic

America Is Growing Apart, Possibly for Good

It may be time to stop talking about “red” and “blue” America. That’s the provocative conclusion of Michael Podhorzer, a longtime political strategist for labor unions and the chair of the Analyst Institute, a collaborative of progressive groups that studies elections. In a private newsletter that he writes for a small group of activists, Podhorzer recently laid out a detailed case for thinking of the two blocs as fundamentally different nations uneasily sharing the same geographic space.
POLITICS
BBC

Millions to get first cost-of-living payment from 14 July

The first of two payments to help the poorest households with the cost of living will hit people's bank accounts from 14 July, the government says. More than eight million UK homes on benefits will receive £326 by the end of July, with a second payment of £324 set to follow in the autumn.
BUSINESS
HeySoCal

Crude oil price on slippery slide

Crude prices have declined more than 15% off their highs from earlier this month. But as usual, and because of market mechanics, that reduction isn’t being felt at the pumps. The price for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil — the North American oil benchmark — has fallen from its...
TRAFFIC
